Charles County, MD

Season Finale of Outdoors Maryland Features Mallows Bay in Charles Co.

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) award-winning original series Outdoors Maryland will conclude its 33rd season by premiering two new episodes on January 25 and February 1 at 7:30 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream.

Produced in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Outdoors Maryland presents thought-provoking stories that capture the state’s beauty as well as its diverse collection of ecosystems, people, and places.

In its 33rd season, the series continues to highlight places of natural beauty and conservation throughout the state. Upcoming episodes offer segments honoring Maryland’s past, highlighting historically significant events of the present, and examining the state’s economic and environmental future.

Segments premiering during the January 25 episode are:

  • Lost and Found (Prince George’s and Allegany counties). In many places throughout Maryland, millennia of human history and culture lie buried just inches below the soil’s surface. Viewers join archaeologists and volunteers as they excavate fields near Billingsley House searching for Weghkawamecq – believed to be the last settlement of the Patuxent and Mattaponi people – and recreate historic artifacts found near Rocky Gap State Park. In so doing, participants hope to build links with the past, enhance historical understanding, and honor prior inhabitants.
  • The Ultimate Test (Cecil County). As one of only seven 5 star equestrian eventing competitions in the world, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill brings many of the sport’s biggest names to Elkton for competition at the highest level. The equestrian equivalent of a triathlon, the program features dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. Viewers meet Fair Hill Organizing Committee President Jeff Newman and course designer Ian Stark to learn about this international event and follow local competitors Colleen Rutledge and Lauren Nichols during the inaugural Maryland 5 Star in October 2020.
  • An Ephemeral Oasis (Kent County).There have been many theories about the origins of the small, seasonal ponds dotting the Kent County landscape. Today, these “Delmarva bays” are home to special creatures such as the state endangered eastern tiger salamander and barking tree frog. Viewers follow experts from the DNR working to track these populations and maintain the ponds so integral to their survival and ability to flourish into the future.

The February 1 episode will feature these three segments:

  • Ghost Fleet of the Potomac (Charles County). Submerged in the Potomac River, just 30 miles south of our nation’s capital, is a vestige of World War I. Wooden war ships, which were built for the U.S. Navy but never made it into battle, became obsolete at war’s end. Too expensive to store or maintain, the ships were eventually burned and sunk in an out-of-the-way inlet: Mallows Bay. Nearly a century later, the wooden-hulled behemoths have become integral to the local ecosystem, providing the structure and shelter necessary for many organisms to thrive in an incredible merging of habitat and history.
  • In Search of an Icon (Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties).As fall brings the first chill winds to the Chesapeake Bay, two boats set out from Kent Island. One travels east and the other heads west, but each is in search of the same Maryland icon: blue crab. On one boat, viewers join DNR biologists visiting Cox Creek to collect population data as part of their annual index of blue crab abundance. In the other vessel, audiences travel with charter captain Jason Seman as he takes beginner crabbers trot lining on the Severn River.
  • The Long Flight (Garrett and Prince George’s counties). Launched in 2014, the MOTUS Wildlife Tracking System is a global network of more than 1,200 receiving towers that enable researchers to track the movements of migrating birds, bats, and butterflies by fitting them with tiny radio transmitters carrying unique digital codes. Viewers meet park naturalist Greg Kearns as he demonstrates how his team at Patuxent River Park aids the effort by attracting target species and applying the transmitters. Then, viewers follow DNR Ecologist Dave Brinker as he visits High Rock Fire Tower to conduct an annual inspection of one of some 15 MOTUS receiver and antenna stations located throughout the state.

Since debuting in 1988,Outdoors Marylandhas produced more than 700 stories on topics ranging from science-oriented environmental issues to segments about unusual people, animals, and places around the state. The series has earned more than 50 awards over more than 30 years of production, including several Emmy® Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Episodes are also available to watch on-demand via the PBS Video App and at video.mpt.tv. MPT’s online program schedule, available at mpt.org/schedule/, lists additional broadcast dates and times.

More information about the series is available at mpt.org/programs/outdoors-maryland.

Comments / 1

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health relaunches Keep On, Maryland campaign

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today relaunched its Keep On, Maryland multimedia campaign with a new television public service announcement. The campaign, first introduced in November 2020, encourages Marylanders to continue taking preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, getting a […] The post Maryland Department of Health relaunches Keep On, Maryland campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Completion of Installation of Energy-Efficient Lighting at Annapolis Capital Complex

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the completion of the installation of energy-efficient lighting at the Annapolis Capital Complex and surrounding state office buildings. The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Office of Energy and Sustainability is responsible for ensuring that the purchase and consumption of energy in-state operations minimizes cost and enhances sustainability, and […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Completion of Installation of Energy-Efficient Lighting at Annapolis Capital Complex appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that, as of December 31, 2021, his Child Support Division ranked #1 in the State of Maryland in the percent of child support collected and arrears paid.  In the first quarter of FY 2022, the Division helped to collect more than $133,000 in purge payments.  […] The post Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

President Jordan Discusses Long-Haul Implications of COVID-19 on Education During Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program

On December 2, St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan participated in the Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Class of 2022’s fourth of nine educational sessions for the LSM Executive Program held at St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland. President Jordan participated in a panel discussion on the long-haul implications of COVID-19 on education.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cove Point Park Tennis Courts to Close Jan. 24 for Lighting Retrofit Upgrades

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 21, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the tennis courts located at Cove Point Park will be temporarily closed beginning on or around Monday, Jan. 24, for lighting retrofit upgrades. Work is expected to be complete Friday, Feb. 4, weather permitting. Access to the rest of […] The post Cove Point Park Tennis Courts to Close Jan. 24 for Lighting Retrofit Upgrades appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New Report: Maryland’s big box store roofs can generate enough solar energy to power 148,900 homes

Baltimore – Big box retail stores can help Maryland increase its clean energy production, according to a new report from Environment Maryland Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group. Solar on Superstores: Big Roofs, Big Potential for Renewable Energy calculates that the 1,801 big box buildings in Maryland can generate 1,585.6 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity […] The post New Report: Maryland’s big box store roofs can generate enough solar energy to power 148,900 homes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How Did The Southern Maryland Housing Market Do In 2021?

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Jan. 19, 2022 – Coming back from one of the most tumultuous years our country has faced in recent memory, the benefits of being a real estate owner in 2021 did not falter. When compared to 2020, last year signals positive and sometimes overwhelming changes to the local housing market, typically favoring home sellers. Across […] The post How Did The Southern Maryland Housing Market Do In 2021? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
