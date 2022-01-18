Seahawks Men’s Basketball Tame Penn State Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. – Sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) dropped a game- and season-best 17 points Monday night in helping the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team remain undefeated in United East Conference action.
St. Mary’s College (6-5, 5-0 UEC) notched a 63-50 conference win over the host Penn State Abington Lions (7-6, 1-3 UEC). This game was rescheduled from January 8 after the contest was postponed due to health and safety protocols.
How It Happened
- Abington opened the matchup by winning the tip and owning an 11-3 advantage four minutes into the game as three Lions scored, including five points from Isaac Kennon.
- Junior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) then ignited a 32-7 run for the Seahawks with back-to-back and eight different players scored in the run as St. Mary’s College staked a 35-18 halftime lead.
- The hosts climbed their way back into the game in the second half, trimming the lead to seven on four different occasions – the last one coming at 4:22 on a two-point basket by Kennon to make it 52-45.
- St. Mary’s College got back in the driver’s seat as the Seahawks closed out their fourth consecutive win with an 11-5 run with Grant scoring four and junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill Academy) adding his second triple of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College shot 44.0-percent from the field, including 46.2-percent in the first half, and knocked down 13-of-15 free throws for a season-best 86.7-percent.
- The Seahawks took care of the ball this evening, only committing nine turnovers for their second lowest total of the season.
- It was another strong performance from the SMCM bench with 28 points, marking the third time this season the reserves have scored 25-plus points. Alexander, senior guard Seth Jones (Baltimore, Md./Baltimore Poly Tech), and first-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) contributed eight points each to lead the bench play.
- Abington won the rebounding battle with a 40-33 margin behind a game-high nine rebounds from Jomiloju Odumosu.
- The Lions finished shooting 32.3-percent from the floor, including sub-25-percent from three-point range.
- Brian Randolph III paced Abington in its second straight loss with 13 points and eight boards while Darrion Harris added a dozen points.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 22 at Penn State Harrisburg (13-1, 6-0 UEC) – Middletown, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.
