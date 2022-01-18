ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Frosh Joins Multistate Coalition in Fight to End Facebook’s Illegal Monopoly

By Attorney General for the State of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD (January 14, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in continuing to fight to end Facebook’s illegal efforts to stifle competition and protect its monopoly power. Today, the coalition filed an appeal brief arguing that the district court’s ruling dismissing the states’ case was in error.

The coalition argues that the court was wrong to dismiss their case as time-barred, and made additional legal and factual errors. Over the last decade, Facebook, now known as Meta, illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut or conditioned services to smaller threats — depriving users of the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue.

“Facebook’s monopoly power jeopardizes the privacy of its users and hinders competition,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Our lawsuit seeks to bring balance back to the market, encouraging competition and protecting the privacy of millions of users.”

In December 2020, the coalition filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stop Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct. The company filed a motion to dismiss, which was granted by the court last summer. Today’s appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asks the court to allow the coalition of attorneys general to move forward with their suit.

Separately, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also filed an amended complaint against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In a ruling earlier this week, the court denied Facebook’s motion to dismiss the FTC’s complaint, allowing the FTC to proceed.

The appeal is being led by an executive committee comprised of the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia. In addition to Maryland, the appeal is also joined by the attorneys general Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the territory of Guam.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Joins Coalition Urging Court to Protect Access to Healthcare for Transgender Teenagers

BALTIMORE, MD (January 19, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh joined a coalition of state attorneys general in support of a challenge to an unconstitutional Arkansas law that prohibits healthcare professionals from providing transgender teenagers with the medically necessary care. The coalition of 21 attorneys general filed...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Land & Liberty Coalition Launches in Maryland

January 20, 2022 – ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Land & Liberty Coalition (L&LC), a project of the Conservative Energy Network (CEN), today announced the launch of its Maryland chapter. L&LC is a grassroots organization that partners with local citizens, landowners, clean energy advocates, and policymakers to promote commonsense policies that advance renewable energy while protecting and benefiting local communities. By providing relevant information and helping citizens organize as effective advocates, L&LC empowers individuals and communities to take control of their energy future.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Calls on State Department to Formally Withdraw Outdated Public Charge Regulation

BALTIMORE, MD (January 19, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in a comment letter urging the U.S. Department of State (DOS) to formally withdraw its iteration of the Trump-era public charge regulation, which replicated the now-defunct rule previously put forward by the U.S. Department of […] The post Attorney General Frosh Calls on State Department to Formally Withdraw Outdated Public Charge Regulation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department Expands Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Zone

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today expanded its spotted lanternfly quarantine to include the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, and Washington, as well as Baltimore City. This quarantine is effective immediately and restricts the movement of regulated articles that might contain the spotted lanternfly in any of its life stages, including egg masses, nymphs, and adults.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is Where Maryland Childhood Obesity Ranks in the US

The percentage of children and adolescents who are not just overweight but obese has more than tripled since the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2018, nearly one in five children between the age of 2 and 19 were obese. Childhood obesity is defined as a BMI at or above […] The post This Is Where Maryland Childhood Obesity Ranks in the US appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health relaunches Keep On, Maryland campaign

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today relaunched its Keep On, Maryland multimedia campaign with a new television public service announcement. The campaign, first introduced in November 2020, encourages Marylanders to continue taking preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, getting a […] The post Maryland Department of Health relaunches Keep On, Maryland campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New Report: Maryland’s big box store roofs can generate enough solar energy to power 148,900 homes

Baltimore – Big box retail stores can help Maryland increase its clean energy production, according to a new report from Environment Maryland Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group. Solar on Superstores: Big Roofs, Big Potential for Renewable Energy calculates that the 1,801 big box buildings in Maryland can generate 1,585.6 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity […] The post New Report: Maryland’s big box store roofs can generate enough solar energy to power 148,900 homes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Highlights Progress Against Omicron Surge

Thanks White House For Addressing Disruption of Rapid Test Orders Providing Additional $5 Million in Relief To Specialty Hospitals Maryland National Guard to Assist With Department of Defense Mission at Takoma Park Alternate Care Site Will Introduce Health Care Heroes Act as Emergency Legislation Next Week ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the State of Maryland continues to combat […] The post Governor Hogan Highlights Progress Against Omicron Surge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

It’s a reef thing: Florida oyster study yields clues for Chesapeake

Can restoring oysters in the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers really help clean up polluted waters?. For many engaged in the struggle to save North America’s largest estuary, it’s an article of faith to answer that question with a resounding yes. Maryland, Virginia, and the federal government have invested $76 million so far in trying to rebuild and repopulate oyster reefs in just six of the Bay’s tributaries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that, as of December 31, 2021, his Child Support Division ranked #1 in the State of Maryland in the percent of child support collected and arrears paid.  In the first quarter of FY 2022, the Division helped to collect more than $133,000 in purge payments.  […] The post Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDE chief put on defense in hearing on enforcement lapses

Maryland’s environmental chief vowed to make immediate reforms at his agency as he faced sharp questions on Jan. 18 from state lawmakers frustrated with its performance over the past year. Members of the Senate’s Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee pressed Ben Grumbles for answers on the state’s shortage of drinking-water system inspectors; the lack […] The post MDE chief put on defense in hearing on enforcement lapses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget Focused on Major Tax Relief

Rainy Day Fund Increased to Record $3.6 Billion Major Tax Relief for Maryland Retirees and Working Families Record $8.15 Billion For K-12 Education; Record $1 Billion For School Construction Projects Additional Relief For Underserved Marylanders; Expansion of SNAP For Seniors and Children Maryland Park Service Funding at 20-Year High; Fully Funding Chesapeake Bay Restoration Efforts […] The post Governor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget Focused on Major Tax Relief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Announces Extension Of Open Enrollment Through Maryland Health Connection After A Record Season

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that open enrollment will continue on Maryland Health Connection through February in light of the ongoing public health emergency. A record number of Marylanders—181,603—have enrolled in coverage for 2022 through the state’s health insurance marketplace. A surge of new enrollees fueled the 9% increase over a year ago. “As […] The post Governor Announces Extension Of Open Enrollment Through Maryland Health Connection After A Record Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How Consumer Debt in Maryland Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to be as devastating as many first predicted.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mask Mandate fails in Charles Co on 3-2 vote

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Board of Commissioners held a Public Hearing on Required Face Coverings to receive feedback on reinstituting the mask mandate in Charles County. Following the public hearing on the emergency legislation, they voted 2-3 against Resolution 2021-21, which if passed would have required individuals to wear face coverings inside all indoor […] The post Mask Mandate fails in Charles Co on 3-2 vote appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Steve Connelly Named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Jan. 18, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that Steve Connelly has been named deputy secretary of agriculture, effective January 18. Connelly will replace Julie Oberg, who has moved onto a new position with Calvert County Economic Development. “Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and […] The post Steve Connelly Named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces $50 Million For Additional Child Care Stabilization Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland will provide an additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption is a top priority,” said Governor Hogan. […] The post Governor Hogan Announces $50 Million For Additional Child Care Stabilization Grants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
