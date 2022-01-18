ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Maryland

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Throughout 2020, law enforcement reported 4.7 million cases of fraud, identity theft, and other scams. This shattered the previous record, from 2019, by nearly 1.5 million reports. In total, Americans lost $3.3 billion to fraud last year.

Though every state reported hundreds, if not thousands, of cases of fraud, the populations of some states were much more prone to identity theft than others. A few states reported less than 100 incidents per 100,000 residents, while three states reported over 1,000 incidents per 100,000.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book to identify the states with the most and least identity theft.

By far the most common type of identity theft in 2020 involved people fraudulently applying for government benefits. As the federal government offered loans to businesses and additional unemployment benefits to Americans because of the pandemic, there were nearly 400,000 reports of people fraudulently applying for or receiving benefits — a nearly 3,000% increase from the previous year.

In 2020, Maryland residents reported 20,718 different incidents of identity theft, or 343 incidents for every 100,000 residents — the 23rd highest rate of identity theft among states.

Credit card fraud ranked as the most commonly reported type of identity theft in Maryland, accounting for 40% of all identity theft reports. The second most commonly reported form of identity theft was the category of other identity theft, which can include theft of online shopping accounts, email and social media accounts, and more. That type was cited in 29% of all reports.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book to identify the states with the most and least identity theft per capita. These are the states with the most identity theft.

RankStateID theft reports per 100KTotal ID theft reportsMost common theft type

50South Dakota72637Credit Card Fraud

49Iowa963,022Credit Card Fraud

48Nebraska1132,182Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

47Alaska127926Credit Card Fraud

46Kentucky1275,693Other Identity Theft

45Vermont130810Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

44Idaho1322,353Credit Card Fraud

43Minnesota1468,246Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

42West Virginia1482,646Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

41Wyoming151875Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

40Wisconsin1548,986Credit Card Fraud

39New Mexico1653,454Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

38North Dakota1661,266Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

37New Hampshire1692,301Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

36Oregon1767,432Credit Card Fraud

35Virginia18315,632Credit Card Fraud

34Connecticut1916,821Credit Card Fraud

33Ohio22225,893Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

32Missouri22213,653Other Identity Theft

31Montana2282,439Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

30Michigan24424,370Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

29Indiana25717,306Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

28Pennsylvania26533,886Credit Card Fraud

27Hawaii2713,835Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

28119,182Other Identity Theft

25North Carolina28830,176Other Identity Theft

24Utah2929,366Other Identity Theft

23Maryland34320,718Credit Card Fraud

22New York34567,202Credit Card Fraud

21Oklahoma34913,797Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

20Alabama35417,376Credit Card Fraud

19Colorado36120,762Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

18New Jersey36232,125Credit Card Fraud

17Mississippi37111,048Other Identity Theft

16South Carolina37319,193Other Identity Theft

15California373147,382Credit Card Fraud

14Arizona38027,661Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

13Delaware4494,374Credit Card Fraud

12Texas465134,788Other Identity Theft

11Florida472101,367Credit Card Fraud

10Louisiana47321,976Loan or Lease Fraud

9Maine5347,183Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

8Arkansas57917,470Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

7Georgia65469,487Credit Card Fraud

6Massachusetts66145,575Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

5Washington71254,247Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

4Nevada74022,801Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

3Illinois1,066135,038Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

2Rhode Island1,19112,621Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

1Kansas1,48343,211Government Documents or Benefits Fraud

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

