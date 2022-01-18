ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certain Marijuana Varieties Have 'Impressive' Pain Relief Properties, Evogene's Cannonic's Pre-Clinical Study Confirms

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Medical grade cannabis products developer Canonic Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), revealed Tuesday that it had seen positive results in pre-clinical studies in inflammatory and pain model systems. The study was conducted in Israel's Hadassah Medical Center and the Migal – Galilee Research Institute in Kiryat...

