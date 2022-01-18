ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charah Solutions Sells 80% Of Real Property Acreage Acquired From TMPA

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRA) has completed the sale of almost 80% of the real property acreage that it had acquired through a subsidiary in February 2021...

