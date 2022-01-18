ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier Domestic Animal Services waives pet adoption fees in honor of Betty White

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Domestic Animal Services is joining in on the celebration of Betty White’s life and legacy for what would have been her 100th birthday by waiving all pet adoption fees.

There is no appointment needed. The Collier DAS shelter, located at 7610 Davis Blvd in Naples, has been at full capacity for months and has been desperately seeking fosters and adopters.

You can also make a donation to Collier DAS in Betty White’s honor by clicking here.

