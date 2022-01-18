Castle Rock Sch. Dist.

Take a look at these modern alterations to this family home in Sydney, Australia. Andrew Chung is an architect and photographer. He recently shared with us the information about the Castle Cove alterations, which was Chung Architects’ first project. The project was modest in scale and budget. Andrew Chung wanted to make this family home more suited to its context, the naturalistic landscape terraced garden, and the functional needs of all family members including work-from-home facilities, a home arts and crafts studio, and a community food cooperative for over 50 local families. The brief for the project was to add a living room and bedroom and refine other parts of the home.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO