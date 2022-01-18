ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – Route 17 cancel...

KXL

Found on Oregon’s Beaches

Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin, Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Stanley the Sturgeon and the American Sea Sta are some of the highlights at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They’re giant sculptures on the center’s west lawn, made from things that wash up along the Oregon coast. They’re part of a touring exhibit of art pieces designed by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi. She collects the debris that washes up on beaches in Bandon. There’s more pieces of art inside the cultural center on Highway 101. The exhibit has traveled all over the country. The idea is show how much plastic is littering our oceans.
State
Oregon State
heritagedaily.com

Kropfenstein Cave Castle

Kropfenstein Castle is a ruined höhenburg (hillfort) type castle, located on the edge of a vertically sloping rock face in the municipality of Waltensburg/Vuorz, Switzerland. Little evidence survives as to the provenance of the castle; however, dendrochronological dating of architectural timbers suggests that Kropfenstein was constructed around 1312. Cave...
EUROPE
The Infatuation

Spud Fish & Chips

One of the best things about this seafood shack on Alki is all of the old pictures and maps hanging on the wall showing how West Seattle looked back when the restaurant first opened in 1935. A lot has happened since then, like the second story they added (oh, and also the internet).
SEATTLE, WA
weandthecolor.com

Castle Cove Alterations by Chung Architects

Take a look at these modern alterations to this family home in Sydney, Australia. Andrew Chung is an architect and photographer. He recently shared with us the information about the Castle Cove alterations, which was Chung Architects’ first project. The project was modest in scale and budget. Andrew Chung wanted to make this family home more suited to its context, the naturalistic landscape terraced garden, and the functional needs of all family members including work-from-home facilities, a home arts and crafts studio, and a community food cooperative for over 50 local families. The brief for the project was to add a living room and bedroom and refine other parts of the home.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Have you herd?

HAYDEN — A herd of more than 30 elk relaxed at the northwest corner of Ramsey and Lancaster roads Tuesday morning. Mostly females and one large bull elk spread out in a snowy field, capturing the attention of passersby and motivating at least one person to call The Press.
HAYDEN, ID
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5004 Castle Stone Drive

JUST LISTED in sought after Nottingham! Come see this spacious 3 bedroom townhome located on a quiet Cau de sac, rear yard is fenced and backs to trees. Home has large living room and country kitchen with island, ceiling fans and it has 1 and a 1/2 baths. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with the main bedroom having vaulted ceilings & large walk-in closet. Bathroom has double sinks. It also features a finished, freshly painted lower level with rec room and rough-in for another bath. House has some replacement windows and the slider has been replaced. All appliances included. Property being sold "as is". House is very liveable & functional but needs carpet & paint and some updating.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
crgov.com

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue launches official Facebook page

Want to stay up-to-date on Castle Rock Fire and Rescue? Follow their newly launched, official Facebook page to learn more about the department and the work they are doing in the community. The page can be found at Facebook.com/CRFireCO or by searching “Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department” on Facebook.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
budgettravel.com

Cozy Riverfront Oregon Cabin Stay w/Perks - $179

Fully Refundable - This member favorite is set along the scenic bank of the Rogue River in southern Oregon. With easy access to outdoor activities, a river view and perks, such as wine and and fresh baked cookies, it's not hard to see what makes a stay at this woodsy Weasku Inn so enjoyable.
oregoncoasttoday.com

Gnome more messing around

The other day I had the opportunity to chat with Officer Thomas Lekas of the Newport Police Department, and it was no garden-variety interview. Last December, Officer Lekas was involved with taking down a gnome felon. “We got a hot call about a little guy who was putting “G" stickers...
NEWPORT, OR
KXL

Hot Sauce: Flavor or Heat?

There are a lot of entrepreneurs here in the Northwest who like some heat! Not all hot sauce makers have a goal of burning your face off though. Many focus on flavor first, then a little. heat next. We talked to Hoss Soss Boss Matt Kuerbis in Salem. He and...
PORTLAND, OR

