Agriculture

Good News: Gingerbread, Gamers, and Beyond Meat

 3 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. Walt Disney World always puts up massive gingerbread house displays for the holidays. And they just posted a video about what happens to all that gingerbread when the holidays are over. Instead of tossing...

Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Beyond Meat

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ANIMALS
CNBC

McDonald’s expands test of McPlant burger created with Beyond Meat

McDonald's is expanding its test of the plant-based McPlant burger created with Beyond Meat. Starting Feb. 14, the fast-food giant will roll out the burger at roughly 600 locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. The McPlant burger uses a patty made from peas, rice and potatoes...
RESTAURANTS
69% of Us Now Prefer Constant Snacking Over Full Meals

Here’s one reason everyone’s rounder than they used to be. We’re less likely to do the “three square meals” thing, and more likely to SNACK all day instead. 69% of Americans now prefer snacking throughout the day instead of eating full meals all at once. But we know it’s not good for us, two-thirds of those people said they feel guilty about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSPA 7News

How to make KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken at home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to make healthier choices or are eliminating meat products from your diet entirely, vegetarian and vegan cuisine are more popular than ever. Many restaurants offer delicious meatless dishes, including KFC’s Beyond Meat Fried Chicken with herbs, spices and crunchy texture just like the original recipe. […]
RECIPES
Crain's Chicago Business

Short sellers are targeting Beyond Meat

(Bloomberg) — Short sellers are piling into Beyond Meat Inc., making it the most shorted company in the Russell 1000 Index, as the shares struggle to gain momentum amid growing competition for plant-based meat. Short interest stands at 37% of the company’s freely traded shares, the highest among stocks...
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

Pizza Hut Canada to Add Beyond Meat as Permanent Menu Item

Following a successful test run last year, Pizza Hut is adding Beyond Meat as a permanent menu item at all locations across Canada, starting today. Pizza Hut will offer three menu items featuring Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles: the Great Beyond Pizza, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo. This becomes a welcome option for those adopting the burgeoning flexitarian lifestyle, as more consumers continue to seek options that are better for their health and Mother Earth.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Could Beyond Meat Be In For A Reversal After KFC Debut?

Beyond Meat was up 14.4% at $66.91 at time of publication. Shares have fallen below the support line in what traders call a sideways channel pattern. Support was found near the $120 level, but may become a level of resistance as the stock fell below the level and has been in a freefall.
AGRICULTURE
1069morefm.com

Good News: Books, Sausages, and Stepsons

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A little dog in England was stranded on a beach while the tide was coming in, and could have drowned. And no one could catch her, because she kept running away. But then a search-and-rescue drone operator came up with a brilliant idea.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Beyond Meat among most shorted US companies

Short-sellers are aiming to feast on plant-based protein firm Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat currently ranks as one of the most-shorted stocks on the market, according to data from analytics firm S3 Partners. Short positions account for 37 percent of the company’s freely traded shares, the highest ratio among stocks included in the Russell 1000 Index.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Beyond Meat Gains as Pepsico JV Gets Going with Vegan Jerky Snack

Investing.com – Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ:BYND) traded 3% higher in premarket Thursday on reports the company’s joint venture with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has launched its first product in the market. The joint venture, struck a year back, is meant to focus on creating, producing and marketing plant-based snacks and...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Beyond Meat Stock?

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) shot up 13% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1.6% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, BYND stock has increased (4.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. BYND stock surged after the company announced that its Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are now available in three dishes on the menu of Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada. Canada is the second Pizza Hut market to feature Beyond Meat ingredients. The company’s Beyond Meat Pizzas are now a permanent menu item in the U.K. following a pilot program started in 2021. Additionally, Beyond Meat released its chicken alternative at Yum! Brands’ KFC. Privately held Panda Express and A&W Canada have also released menu items with Beyond Fried Chicken. Beyond Meat generates most of its revenue from beef-alternative products. So increasingly diversifying its revenue away from beef-alternative products is likely to help the company.
INDUSTRY
skiddle.com

Ooowee x Beyond Meat: FREE Burger Giveaway

FRIDAY 14TH JANUARY - 65 Baldwin St, Bristol BS1 1QZ - 1PM (FIRST COME FIRST SERVED) For Veganuary Oowee have partnered with Beyond Meat to create the FLAMIN' HOT SMASH Burger, designed to satisfy even the biggest meat eaters. To celebrate they are giving away 100 of them for FREE at each of their sites. Kicking off in Bristol this Friday, London on Saturday and Brighton on Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI

