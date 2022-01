With the new Synapse, Cannondale has simultaneously made its most and least Cannondale-like bike in quite a while. The original Synapse was introduced fifteen years ago, and it was the first carbon road frame from the brand that, for many, popularized aluminum as a frame material. It was also one of the early bikes in the “endurance road bike” category, which was essentially manufacturers quietly admitting that the needs of most riders were not the same as the needs of WorldTour professionals.

BICYCLES ・ 3 DAYS AGO