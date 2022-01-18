ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Gas leak leads to road closure in National City

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A gas leak forced the closure of a National City street early Tuesday morning.

National City Police said the 1000 block of Bay Marina Drive was closed at around 2:45 a.m. due to a reported gas leak at a business. Police at the scene told ABC 10News the gas was coming from a 30-foot-tall CO2 tank inside, but the cause of the leak was not determined.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker observed what appeared to be gas flowing across the road as crews responded.

National City Fire Department crews and a hazardous materials team were summoned to the scene to investigate the incident.

As a precaution, the area was shut down for possible hazardous conditions.

No injuries were immediately reported.

