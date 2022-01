Downtown San Francisco continues to reel from Covid-19— with car and foot traffic is still down at least 50% since the pandemic began. Just when things began to bend upward, Omicron descended on the city, forcing business to shapeshift (yet again) and adapt to stricter Covid-19 safety protocols, all while suffering an estimated 20% drop in-person commerce. While Union Square isn’t exactly a bustling sprawl come lunchtime on any given Tuesday, this recently posted video on Twitter showing an empty SF cable car glide down an equally desolate downtown has an eerie quality to it; watching it feels more like a new semblance of normal, rather than an unusual fit of inactivity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO