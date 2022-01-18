ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas PD: 26-year-old man shot, killed on Tropicana Avenue

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8WTw_0dohMDqu00

Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting on Tuesday in the east part of town.

Authorities say a homicide took place in the 1900 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Road, at about 3:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car in an apartment complex at that location, according to police.

Homicide detectives say their investigation continues without an immediate description of the shooter involved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Vegas Pd#Tropicana Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy