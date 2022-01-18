Vegas PD: 26-year-old man shot, killed on Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting on Tuesday in the east part of town.

Authorities say a homicide took place in the 1900 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Road, at about 3:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was found shot and killed in a car in an apartment complex at that location, according to police.

Homicide detectives say their investigation continues without an immediate description of the shooter involved.