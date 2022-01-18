ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $53 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqomB_0dohM7dn00
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (January 19) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $53 million drawing Monday (January 17) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $62 million ($43.3 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 9-24-35-46-65

POWERBALL: 22

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball reset on after a ticket purchased in California and another in Wisconsin matched all six numbers to win the $632.6 million ($450.2 million cash option) grand prize on Wednesday, January 5 .

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark nine times during its existence. On January 20, the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option) which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Florida woman hit $1 million jackpot at a Tampa casino. Then she did it again.

A Florida woman recently doubled her good fortunes at a Tampa casino, when she hit a $1 million jackpot for the second time in just three weeks. The Clearwater woman, identified only as Gloria, scored both top prizes while playing a slot machine game called Dragon Link at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa at 5223 Orient Road.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Winner Winner: Man Wins His Fourth Lottery Jackpot

Hey, save some lottery jackpots for the rest of us. One man has spent years defying the odds, quite literally. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. Those are two of...
LOTTERY
WSAW

Lottery: Green Bay Powerball jackpot winner has yet to come forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one has come forward yet to claim the $316 million Powerball jackpot from a winning ticket sold at an Ashwaubenon store. Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin Lottery Thursday to check the status of that winning ticket. They tell us no one has claimed the winnings as of this publication.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
seehafernews.com

Ashwaubenon Citgo Sells Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket

We now know where the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The Powerball organization announced yesterday that one of the two $316.3 million tickets was sold at the Jackson Point Citgo gas station, located on Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. The yet unidentified winner is splitting the massive prize...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Outsider.com

Two People Hit $632M Powerball Jackpot: What Were Winning Numbers?

Guess what, Outsiders? It looks like someone finally hit the winning Powerball numbers—well, two people! That’s one way to ring in the new year. Thanks to lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin and California, were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. According to the California Lottery and CBS news, the winning ticket in California sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento. However, the location of the winning ticket in Wisconsin is currently being kept secret by the Wisconsin Lottery.
LOTTERY
NottinghamMD.com

Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Lottery luck was in the air on Monday, as two Powerball tickets won $100,000 third-tier prizes and one Bonus Match 5 ticket won $50,000 in the evening drawings. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for two lucky players who bought Powerball tickets with the Power Play multiplier and the top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket at these retailers: $100,000 Powerball … Continue reading "Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland" The post Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing
CBS Boston

Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $376 Million For Friday Night Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $376 million for Friday night’s drawing. The drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit on September 21, 2021. The last jackpot went for $432 million when it was won by a ticket sold in New York. The one-time cash payment is worth $256.4 million. The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each. The game’s biggest prize was $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Third Time In A Week, Broward Woman Becomes Millionaire With Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize. This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97. Congratulations Juliana! CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
WESTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Click10.com

Broward woman picks up $1 million lottery prize at Publix

WESTON, Fla. – A Weston woman’s trip to Publix led to a massive payday. Florida Lottery announced that Juliana Pavon revealed a $1 million prize playing the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game. She decided to take her winnings in a lump-sum payment worth $760,000. Pavon bought the $20 ticket...
WESTON, FL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

126K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy