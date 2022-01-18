ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer of children’s author goes on trial charged with murdering wife

By Matthew Weaver and PA Media
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1522U9_0dohLw6200
Ian Stewart Photograph: Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA

The man who killed the children’s author Helen Bailey in 2016 has gone on trial for previously murdering his first wife after a re-examination of her brain showed she had been suffocated.

Ian Stewart, 61, is charged with the murder of Diane Stewart, who died at their Cambridgeshire home in June 2010 in an incident he had initially been able to fool medics into believing was an epileptic fit.

On the opening day of his trial at Huntington crown court, the jury was told most of her remains were cremated. But analysis of her brain tissue, which she had donated for research, undermined Stewart’s account.

Opening the case, Stuart Trimmer QC told jurors: “His explanation for the circumstances of her death can be disproved by the medical evidence. In short, the crown say, he killed her.”

The original cause of death was given as sudden unexplained death through epilepsy, the court heard.

But when scientists and a pathologist were instructed to re-examine her death they concluded it was most likely caused by “a prolonged restriction of her breathing from an outside source”, Trimmer said.

He added: “The account given by Ian Stewart, the only other person on the premises, is directly contradicted by the medical evidence.”

The court heard that Stewart formed a relationship with Bailey, described in court as a “successful children’s author”, after the death of his wife.

“In 2016, this defendant murdered Helen Bailey, killed her dog and dumped both dog and Helen Bailey in a cesspit,” Trimmer told the court. “He was convicted of that murder in February 2017.”

Trimmer said that while investigating that “particularly callous crime”, police officers and scientists began to look again at the death of Diane Stewart.

He pointed out that in each case the victim was a woman in an intimate relationship with Stewart.

The court heard Stewart was at home alone with Diane on the day of her death.

“There had been some arguing between them in the week preceding her death,” he told jurors.

Trimmer said Stewart called an ambulance claiming he had found his wife unresponsive and not breathing. Diane Stewart had no heartbeat when paramedics arrived, jurors heard.

The court also heard that Stewart got “really cross” after his sister-in-law, Wendy Bellamy-Lee, called the coroner’s office about her death in 2010.

She told the court she had suspicions about her sister’s death and called the coroner’s office asking for more information.

Reading from her witness statement, she said Stewart told her that calling the coroner was “inexcusable”. She added: “I think he put the phone down on me, very blunt.”

Bellamy-Lee said her sister had collapsed at the checkouts at a supermarket in 1992, but that her epilepsy “wasn’t a major thing”.

“She didn’t suffer from epileptic fits throughout her life … She was healthy. She was fit. She was active.”

Asked if she could remember Stewart’s demeanour when she saw him in the days after Diane’s death, she said: “Just very calm.”

The trial, set to last up to four weeks, continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Bailey
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wearebreakingnews.com

Author Of Fatal Push In New York Subway Charged With Murder

NEW YORK — Authorities charged Wednesday with manslaughter the man who allegedly killed a woman by pushing her onto the tracks at a New York subway station as a train approached and ordered him jailed without bail. Simon Martial, 61, was charged with the death of Michelle Alyssa Go,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Epilepsy#Dog#Trimmer
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ex-partner brutally stabbed mother and autistic son in front of baby, court told

A violent ex-partner travelled 28 miles on foot to stab a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt, a court was told.Daniel Boulton, 30, is alleged to have knifed his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, also known as DJ, “numerous times” while the subject of a restraining order at around 8pm on May 31 last year.Boulton developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road in Louth Lincolnshire ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jozef Puska, 31, charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A man has appeared at a special court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy. He is Jozef Puska, 31, with an address in Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore. Mr Puska was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car to a special sitting of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County murder case goes to trial 7 years later

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The defense begins its case in a murder case in Glenn County that's taken seven years to go to trial. The defendant is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl, then fleeing to Mexico. Alfredo Ruvalcaba is on trial for the murder that happened in 2015. 16-year-old...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Recordings reveal toddler being hit, murder trial told

A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019. Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Zip mark seen on neck of murder victim Rikki Neave, court told

A zip-shaped mark was left on the body of six-year-old Rikki Neave after he was allegedly strangled by his own anorak, a court has heard.Rikki was killed in a “swiftly executed” attack from behind in woods near his Peterborough home in November 1994, the Old Bailey heard.Afterwards, he was stripped naked and deliberately posed in a star shape, jurors were told.His clothes were later discovered dumped in a wheelie bin nearby.More than 20 years later, James Watson, who was aged 13 at the time, was charged with murdering Rikki after his DNA was allegedly identified on the trousers.On Thursday, jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Murder-accused mum tried desperately to revive son

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son was told not to be "afraid to push too hard" as she desperately tried to revive him, a court has heard. Phylesia Shirley and her ex-boyfriend Kemar Brown, allegedly repeatedly hit Kyrell Matthews over several weeks. Kyrell was found in cardiac arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harrowing secret recordings of toddler being hit played at mother’s murder trial

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son inadvertently recorded her co-defendant boyfriend allegedly hitting the little boy in “harrowing” audio clips played to jurors.Phylesia Shirley is said to have carried out the covert phone recordings at her one-bedroom flat to check whether then-partner Kemar Brown was secretly contacting other women.However, police investigating the death of her son, Kyrell Matthews, discovered that the recordings contained disturbing evidence of the non-verbal boy being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying “shut up”, causing the toddler to cry and scream.Kyrell died at the flat on October 20 2019, with a litany of internal injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy