Fighting 'The Good War' at home

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to gifts, the standing order around our house is: “Don’t give Ed any books or magazines.” The reasoning behind it is that I will start reading whatever it is and be oblivious to anything else the rest of the day. That might be...

Vail Daily

Wissot: Fighting a war on two fronts

Fighting a war on two fronts makes victory more difficult and elusive. In World War II, we had no choice but to fight that way. After the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, followed by Germany and Italy declaring war against us four days later, we were forced to divide our troops between the Pacific and Europe.
The Independent

Troops to receive new medal recognising heroism in Afghanistan evacuation

Armed Forces personnel who took part in the evacuation of more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan in August 2021 are set to receive a new medal recognising their efforts, the Ministry of Defence has announced.Personnel will receive the existing Operational Service Medal Afghanistan, featuring a new clasp reading “Operation Pitting”, recognising their contribution to the evacuation of Afghan and British nationals.More than 15,000 people were evacuated by personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force during the effort. Approximately 600 soldiers were deployed to Kabul airport, providing food, water, and medical assistance to evacuees after...
Variety

‘WarHunt’ Review: Witchcraft Threatens U.S. Soldiers Behind Enemy Lines in This War-Horror Mash-Up

During his 1980s and ’90s heyday as a frightfully prolific star of blood-and-thunder direct-to-video fare, Wings Hauser once aptly described his target audience as “the microwave-burrito guys at 2 a.m. with a beer in their hands” — and, presumably, a VCR remote switch nearby. Nowadays, that audience can digitally stream their B-movies of choice. But while the favored cuisine of these undiscriminating customers might have changed, the cinematic product they consume remains pretty much the same, albeit enhanced by better production values and, with all due respect to Mr. Hauser, superior star power. All of which brings us to “WarHunt,” a...
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky woman takes command of USS Constitution

(AP) – Women have assumed leadership positions throughout the Navy, so it was only fitting that a woman for the first time Friday took command of the U.S.S. Constitution — the Navy’s most historic vessel. Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, 39, during a ceremony that started on land and ended on board, became the 77th commanding […]
World War II

