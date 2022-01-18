Tecumseh, Lenawee Christian ranked in initial AP poll

Lenawee Christian has been there before. Tecumseh hasn’t been there in years.

The Associated Press released its first prep boys and girls basketball polls of the season Monday afternoon and several local teams received mention from the statewide panel of voters.

Lenawee Christian’s girls (6-3) are ranked No. 4 in Division 4 while Tecumseh’s girls (10-0) are ranked No 8 in Division 2.

The Cougars have been mentioned in almost every poll the last four seasons and are ranked among the top five teams in Division 4 in the Michigan Power Rating, a formula the Michigan High School Athletic Association uses for seeding districts. LCS has consistently been one of the top teams in Michigan when it comes to MPR since it was implemented.

The Cougars picked up a big win Monday night against Onsted, which picked up votes in Division 2.

“I like flying under the radar,” said Cougars' head coach Jamie Salenbien.

Tecumseh head coach Kristy Zajac said she told her team at practice Monday the rankings mean nothing if they don’t keep working toward the goal of winning league and district titles.

“We will keep working,” she said. “Our goal is to just get better every day. We really haven't been tested yet or had any close games.”

One of the teams right behind them in the poll is Chelsea, a Southeastern Conference White Division team Tecumseh will face Feb. 1.

Onsted is 8-3 and all three losses have come to ranked teams. The Wildcats lost to Tecumseh, Lenawee Christian and Jonesville, ranked No. 5 in Division 3. Onsted’s biggest win came against Columbia Central, an honorable mention team in Division 3.

“We need to play better,” said Onsted coach Brandon Arnold. “We are in kind of a funk right now.”

In the boys’ polls, undefeated Onsted (11-0) is among the teams in Division 2 outside of the top 10, but received votes. Lenawee Christian received votes in Division 4.

“The last time we were in the rankings was when we were No. 1 in Austin Davis’ senior season,” said Onsted coach Brad Maska. “We’ve been there before. It’s tough, being one of the smaller schools in Division 2.

“The rankings aren’t something we think about or talk about, but it’s nice to get the recognition for the kids. We still have a long way to go and we need to keep improving.”

The polls will be released each Monday through the end of the regular season.

AP Polls

Boys Rankings

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central {2} (8-1) 70

2. Williamston {3} (8-0) 67

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 61

t-4. Parchment (8-0) 52

t-4. Benton Harbor (8-1) 52

6. Ferndale (6-2) 45

7. Battle Creek Pennfield (7-1) 34

8. Marshall (7-1) 31

9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-0) 30

10. Croswell-Lexington (8-0) 29

Others receiving votes: Freeland, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Standish Sterling Central, Carrollton, Big Rapids, Grand Rapids Christian, Romulus Summit Academy, Chelsea, Escanaba, Onsted , Boyne City, Olivet, Cadillac

Division 4

1. Southfield Christian {1} (6-1) 65

2. Ewen-Trout Creek {1} (5-0) 64

3. Rudyard (5-0) 54

4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-0) 51

5. Powers North Central (8-0) 50

6. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian {2} (4-2) 47

7. Colon (7-0) 40

8. Munising (7-0) 35

9. Bellevue (7-1) 34

10. Buckley (5-0) 28

Others receiving votes: New Buffalo, Hillman, Eau Claire, Webberville, Onaway, Ellsworth, Deckerville, Fowler, Adrian Lenawee Christian , Peck, Norway, Nah Tah Wahsh, Genesee Christian, Wakefield-Marenisco, Fruitport Calvary Christian

Girls Rankings

Division 2

1. Detroit Edison (4) (3-1) 73

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 67

3. Lansing Catholic (1) (11-0) 64

4. Redford Westfield Prep (8-1) 52

5. Newaygo (9-1) 47

t-6. Lake Fenton (8-0) 40

t-6 Edwardsburg (9-0) 40

8. Tecumseh (10-0) 33

9. Houghton (10-0) 32

t-10. Chelsea (5-1) 31

t-10 Portland (6-1) 31

Others receiving votes: Frankenmuth, Otsego, Standish-Sterling, Saginaw Swan Valley, Onsted , Ovid-Elsie, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Marine City, Williamston, Sparta, Plainwell, Olivet

Division 4

1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (11-0) 75

2. Fowler (8-1) 68

3. Gaylord St. Mary (8-0) 53

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-3) 48

5. Posen (8-0) 44

6. Athens (9-1) 43

t-7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-1) 42

t-7 Plymouth Christian Academy (7-3) 42

9. Baraga (8-1) 32

10. Carney-Nadeau (6-1) 31

Others receiving votes: Pickford, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Southfield Christian, Felch North Dickinson, Mackinaw City, Mendon, Coleman, Ewen-Trout Creek, Rudyard, Hillsdale Academy, Cedarville, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Munising

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tecumseh, Lenawee Christian ranked in initial AP poll