Upgrades in sonar for anglers move forward

Most people who go fishing on the ice will agree that sonar enables them to catch more fish. Sonar will reveal fish that are down there and it will show how the fish respond to the bait that you’re using. When I first started ice fishing forty plus years ago, the use of sonar wasn’t real popular, mostly because there weren’t a lot of sonar units available for ice fishing. When I finally got an ice unit, and when I got familiar with it, and it didn’t take long to get familiar with it, I realized that I had been missing a key component for ice fishing success. Following are some actual on-the-ice lessons that convinced me that sonar needs to be part of an ice angler’s tool kit.

HOBBIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO