Aaron Rodgers and younger brother Jordan have been estranged for some time. Here’s everything we know about their feud and the overall familial tension it’s caused. Two brothers, both alike in dignity. All-star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be a favorite on the field, but he’s been estranged from his family for some time with ongoing tension between him and younger brother Jordan Rodgers. “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” the eldest Rodgers sibling, Luke, said on The Bachelorette in 2016. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO