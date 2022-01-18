ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard

A bit of wider industry news today. News which completely blows my mind - Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard. This continues the very worrying trend of these mega companies amassing huge resources. Microsoft now control a ridiculous amount of publisher and developer teams, easily helping towards more lock-in with Microsoft services...

