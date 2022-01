Lily Collins and company are on their way back to Netflix for not one, but two more seasons of Emily In Paris. News of the renewal comes just two weeks after season two of the hit show debuted on the streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s first two seasons have been incredibly successful. Led by Darren Star, the show’s first season made it the most watched comedy on Netflix in 2020. One year later, Netflix reports that season two of Emily In Paris topped its global top 10 list in nearly 100 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed during the season’s first five days on the platform.

