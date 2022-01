Reports say Apple will introduce new products soon at a virtual event in March or April. The iPhone SE 3 is rumored to be the star of the show. That’s because Apple doesn’t update the iPhone SE series every year, and a refresh is due. But a report claims Apple might refresh the iPad Air this spring as well. The new report says the iPad Air 5’s release date might be close, detailing the purported specs upgrades for the device as well.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO