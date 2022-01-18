ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Crash in Montgomery County cleared

By Justin Geary
WDBJ7.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On I-81 at mile marker...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, VA
Government
Montgomery County, VA
Traffic
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

8 dead, dozens injured after stampede outside soccer stadium in Cameroon

Eight people have died after a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon, while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The death toll increased after two more fans were pronounced dead outside the Messassi hospital, police...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wdbj

Comments / 0

Community Policy