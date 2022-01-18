Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after their boat runs aground

Thirty-four people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning. The chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue and was about a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to solid ground.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a stranded kayaker on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 2022. The 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-foot fishing boat got stuck on rocks near the Kihei Boat Ramp early Monday. Maui County Fire and Public Safety officials said they were alerted to the incident just after 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found four people who were onboard safely on...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two men were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after severe weather caused unsafe sea conditions. According to a press release, 72-year-old Richard Moore and 77-year-old John Ulrich were rescued from their 42-foot boat after Coast Guard watchstanders reported they were "in distress." An MH-60...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday Coast Guard Station Tybee crew members hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new multipurpose building. The new 25,000 square-feet building will be used for Station Tybee, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island to support their multiple missions. Master Chief Petty Officer […]
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six duck hunters who were stranded on their boat near Duck Island on Saturday are thanking their lucky stars after being swiftly rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. A spokeswoman for the Northeast branch of the U.S. Coast Guard says they received a report...
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 176 Haitians from an overloaded, unseaworthy wooden sailing vessel as it approached the Florida Keys, officials said. The rescue effort unfolded on Monday after a flight crew with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations spotted the 60-foot vessel some 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog from his 44-foot yacht on Friday after it became disabled in St. Mary's Channel. At approximately 7:50 p.m., a Fernandina river pilot notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders that the yacht, named Joanie II, was disabled at the entrance of the channel.
Just two days after a group of 176 Haitians came ashore in the Florida Keys and a week after the International Organization for Migration reported that the U.S. has sent 13,320 Haitians back to Haiti onboard 125 Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flights since mid-September, another 29 Haitians were repatriated home.
LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard has announced new safety rules following the deadly blaze that killed dozens of people on a scuba diving boat off the California coast more than two years ago. The rules published last month in the Federal Register were prompted by the Labor Day...
MANALAPAN, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people were rescued Friday morning after a boat capsized off Manalapan. The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report of three people in the water and were preparing to respond when a local rescue boat and a commercial salvage boat assisted the boaters.
The Outer Banks Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a Coast Guard approved boating course in February 2022. The six-session Boating Skills and Seamanship course builds on the introductory Boat America class, providing more in-depth exposure to key topics related to safe boating operations. Topics...
ST. MARY’S CHANNEL, Ga. (WCBD) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday rescued a man and his dog from a disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, Georgia. According to the Coast Guard, crews found the 44-foot yacht and rescued a man and his dog. It was then towed back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.
The Coast Guard rescued two men Saturday afternoon from a 42-foot sailing vessel beset by bad weather 57 miles off Apalachicola, southeast of Cape San Blas. Rescued at about 3 p.m. were Richard Moore, 72, and John Ulrich, 77. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene,...
Two 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday in Lane County by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an SOS sign in the snow. The two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
During the last week of 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard issued interim fire safety protocols for small passenger vessels following the deadly 2019 Conception boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. On September 9, 2019, the Santa Barbara-based diving boat caught fire in the early morning hours while anchored off...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Teams from two local law enforcement agencies plus a team from United States Air Force SERE School completed the maritime search and rescue training with the US Coast Guard, according to a news release provided by the Coast Guard. Teams consisted of first responders from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Destin Fire […]
For just a second, close your eyes and imagine that you're out on your favorite lake or river, just enjoying a day of fishing. Peaceful isn't it?. Now, imagine that in the blink of an eye, all the water beneath your boat is completely sucked out from under you, leaving you on dry ground miles from the nearest shore.
