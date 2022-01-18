ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after their boat runs aground

Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

HOPEDALE, La. (AP) — Three boaters were in stable...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

KTAL

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a stranded kayaker on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 2022. The 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
SLIDELL, LA
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 hospitalized after fishing vessels runs aground off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-foot fishing boat got stuck on rocks near the Kihei Boat Ramp early Monday. Maui County Fire and Public Safety officials said they were alerted to the incident just after 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found four people who were onboard safely on...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
WSAV News 3

Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking for new Tybee Island search and rescue facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday Coast Guard Station Tybee crew members hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new multipurpose building. The new 25,000 square-feet building will be used for Station Tybee, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island to support their multiple missions.  Master Chief Petty Officer […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
US News and World Report

Coast Guard Rescues 176 Haitians From Sailboat off Florida

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 176 Haitians from an overloaded, unseaworthy wooden sailing vessel as it approached the Florida Keys, officials said. The rescue effort unfolded on Monday after a flight crew with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations spotted the 60-foot vessel some 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
KEY LARGO, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Coast Guard sends 29 Haitians home after pulling them off boat near Puerto Rico

Just two days after a group of 176 Haitians came ashore in the Florida Keys and a week after the International Organization for Migration reported that the U.S. has sent 13,320 Haitians back to Haiti onboard 125 Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flights since mid-September, another 29 Haitians were repatriated home.
POLITICS
cw34.com

Boaters rescued off Manalapan

MANALAPAN, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people were rescued Friday morning after a boat capsized off Manalapan. The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report of three people in the water and were preparing to respond when a local rescue boat and a commercial salvage boat assisted the boaters.
MANALAPAN, FL
thecoastlandtimes.com

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary boating skills course set

The Outer Banks Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a Coast Guard approved boating course in February 2022. The six-session Boating Skills and Seamanship course builds on the introductory Boat America class, providing more in-depth exposure to key topics related to safe boating operations. Topics...
wbtw.com

Coast Guard rescues man, dog from disabled yacht in Georgia river

ST. MARY’S CHANNEL, Ga. (WCBD) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday rescued a man and his dog from a disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, Georgia. According to the Coast Guard, crews found the 44-foot yacht and rescued a man and his dog. It was then towed back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.
GEORGIA STATE
franklincounty.news

Coast Guard rescues two off Apalachicola coast

The Coast Guard rescued two men Saturday afternoon from a 42-foot sailing vessel beset by bad weather 57 miles off Apalachicola, southeast of Cape San Blas. Rescued at about 3 p.m. were Richard Moore, 72, and John Ulrich, 77. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene,...
APALACHICOLA, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Two 19-year-olds rescued by Coast Guard in Washington after writing ‘SOS’ in snow

Two 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday in Lane County by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an SOS sign in the snow. The two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Conception Boat Fire Prompts New Coast Guard Safety Protocols

During the last week of 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard issued interim fire safety protocols for small passenger vessels following the deadly 2019 Conception boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. On September 9, 2019, the Santa Barbara-based diving boat caught fire in the early morning hours while anchored off...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

