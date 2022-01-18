ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Reportedly Proposed, And Olivia Wilde 'Happily Accepted'; Couple To Wed This Valentines?

A year has passed since the first photos of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, holding hands in California, made the headlines. While the couple continues to keep their rumored romantic link under the wraps, sources revealed a new development in their relationship.

Harry StylesReuters

In the latest issue of OK! magazine, it is claimed that the two celebrities are now ready to make things official between them. They are reportedly planning to tie the knot as the former One Direction member already proposed to his partner over the holidays.

The insiders continued that the "In Time" actress accepted the "gorgeous ring" from Harry Styles. It is alleged that witnesses spotted him purchasing the jewelry at Harry Winston jewelers in Beverly Hills.

