Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 10:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the north coast of Puerto Rico, and beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vieques, and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO