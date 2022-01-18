ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point Town Council creates new Park and Rec Plus ball program

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Town Council met Monday evening to discuss the new items needed for the concession stand at the park. The old storage refrigerator went out, so the mayor proposed getting a new chest freezer. Other items needed are a grill, fryer, table, laminate flooring for the coach’s office and two propane bottles. Ashlee Phillips estimated that the flooring would cost about $500.

Frankie Jones made a motion to allocate $4000 to purchase the items.

The council also discussed re-working the retaining wall at the park to reroute water drainage. The town received $12,000 from the CCCDC about a month and a half ago that the mayor suggested using to cover some of the cost. Councilmember Jones suggested the $50,000 of American Rescue Act funds could be used to repair the damage. Attorney Dan Willingham confirmed that the funds could be used for that purpose.

The council will come to a decision at the next meeting.

The West Point Senior Center requested funds for an event such as a trip, cookout or bingo. Frankie Jones said, “Do we want to pay to sponsor a group of senior citizens to go out in a Covid world.” The mayor said that the event would be for the spring and that many seniors are no longer going to events. The council came to the decision to give $500 a year to the senior center and to let the senior center decided how to allocate those funds.

West Point has recently had an issue with illegal dumping into their sewer system. This causes unnecessary expense to the town. The sheriff’s department has been patrolling for a large sewer/dump/pump truck. To report a sighting of illegal dumping, please call 256-734-006.

The T-ball and baseball rules will now be approved through the town council. Park director Mike Wray has created a new ball program called Park and Rec Plus in which kids can play Park and Rec ball as always, but there will be a “plus” team that will be eligible to play travel baseball. Wray estimates that sign ups in softball enrollment will have tripled by starting this program. The park will also be open later in the year until November to help kids develop. Kids up to 17 will be able to pay to play. The rules of this new program have not yet been approved and finalized. The council retains the option to amend the rules of this program at any time.

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Berlin Town Council seeks federal funding for road projects

BERLIN, Ala. – The Berlin Town Council on Monday evening voted to pursue funding under the American Rescue Act that could pay for the road repairs and improvements done in the last year without drawing from the town’s General Fund. Mayor Patrick Bates told the council that a reading of updated American Rescue Act paperwork indicated that towns like Berlin could applied for fund to be used for roads, and that the town, if its application is accepted, could apply approximately $109,000 to road work.  In conjunction with other grants, according to Bates, Berlin could cover all recent road repairs...
POLITICS
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools recognize January as School Board Appreciation Month at Tuesday board meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools held its board meeting Tuesday evening celebrating January as School Board Appreciation Month.  Board members recognized included: President – Amy CarterVice President – Jason NealChris BranhamCheryl HarrisonJoey Orr Teachers of the Year Awards were given to Carrie Byrd – Cullman City Primary School, April Dean – East Elementary School, Sashari Caretti – West Elementary School, Brent Hill – Cullman Middle School and Christopher Smith – Cullman High School. A presentation on the Cullman City Head Start Annual Training was given by Director Tricia Culpepper, along with the introduction of Early Childhood Education Consultant Amanda Tanner. Action Items included: Financial report...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards $18 million in grants to improve communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $18.2 million to provide improvements in more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties. Grants awarded and projects for Cullman County are:  Cullman (Cullman County)- $500,000 for street and drainage improvements in the Warnke Road neighborhoods. Cullman County – $400,000 to resurface and provide drainage improvements along Cullman County Road 18 near the Bremen community. The Community Development Block Grants will enable local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more. The governor awarded the grants at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the state capitol. “Community...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council discusses damages at Veterans Park

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – At Hanceville City Council’s meeting Thursday evening, the council appointed Leigh Ann Courington, professor at Wallace State, to place three on the Hanceville Water and Sewer Board for a six-year term. Tim Brigum was reappointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three-year term. The council considered the installation of a new security system at the city hall. The company Stream South Communications of Oneonta would install the alarm from vendor alarm.com. The company has installed security equipment at the City of Oneonta, the City of Snead, the City of Arab’s parks and other municipalities.  The security system would...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont trailer park dumpster overflow causing litter problem for surrounding homes

VINEMONT, Ala. – South Vinemont has been experiencing a litter problem around the Vinemont Estates mobile home community for months. The dumpsters at the mobile home park have consistently overflowed, causing litter to scatter across the park and to neighboring homes. Vinemont resident Shirley Arnett called the Sanitation Department about the issue at the beginning of September. Arnett lives across the street from the park and during windy days has had trash blown down her street from the park’s dumpster. The Vinemont town council has discussed the issue at many of their meetings. The council asked the public works director Mike...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council recognizes law enforcement on behalf of Coach Page at Monday meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Cullman City Council’s Monday meeting, Councilman John Cook recognized the members of law enforcement, saying, “I do have one brief thing that I want to say and that’s on behalf of Coach Page, he would be reminding us sorely and scolding us if we didn’t recognize our police officers, thank them for their service with it being law enforcement appreciation week.” Cook asked Chief Culpepper to pass along the appreciation of the council and the mayor. The council set public hearings for February 14at 7:00 p.m. for ordinances to rezone a vacant lot on Main Street SW...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber of Commerce holding Community Luncheon to discuss public safety

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Chamber of Commerce will be holding the first Community Luncheon of the year on January 21, 2022 presented by Shirley Quattlebaum, State Farm Insurance Agent. The event will be at All Steak restaurant, located at 323 Third Ave SE, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cullman County Sherriff Matt Gentry, Hanceville City Police Chief Bob Long and Cullman City Police Chief Kenny Culpepper will be speaking during the Public Safety Forum. They will be answering questions and updating the community on safety matters. The cost of attendance is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required for attendance. To register, email RSVP@cullmanchamber.org. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New date, location announced for Relay For Life of Cullman County; kick-off meeting Jan. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. — Relay For Life of Cullman County announces the 2022 event will be held on a new date and location from previous years.   The local committee has set a date of Saturday, April 30, from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Depot Park and Cullman’s Historic Downtown District.  “Our committee realized changes were needed to improve the experience of Relay For Life while continuing to focus on celebrating cancer survivors in our community and honoring those we’ve lost to the disease,” said event team leadership chairperson Helen Allen.   The committee will host a kick-off meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

