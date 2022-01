A Tennessee couple is suing the state's Department of Children's Services after they say they were denied services by a state-funded program over their Jewish faith. Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram were trying to complete the mandatory foster parent certification process by their state so they could adopt a child when they were denied training services, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The Rutan-Rams said they were hoping to adopt a young boy with a disability from Florida, but had to go through their state's foster-to-adopt certification before Florida authorities could allow them guardianship.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO