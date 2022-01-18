ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man trimming trees rushed to hospital after contact with downed powerline

By Rob Garguilo
An unidentified man was taken to the hospital after he was shocked by a downed power line in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Idlewyld Drive and Aurelia Place just after 11 a.m.

According to police, the 23 year-old victim was trimming trees when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The man was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.

