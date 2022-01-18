EU regulator says mRNA COVID-19 shots do not complicate pregnancies

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A review by the European Union’s drug regulator found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies, after it assessed data from studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday the review conducted by its COVID-19 task force also found that COVID-19 shots are as effective at cutting the risk of hospitalisation and death in pregnant people as in non-pregnant people. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)