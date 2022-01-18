ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU regulator says mRNA COVID-19 shots do not complicate pregnancies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A review by the European Union’s drug regulator found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies, after it assessed data from studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday the review conducted by its COVID-19 task force also found that COVID-19 shots are as effective at cutting the risk of hospitalisation and death in pregnant people as in non-pregnant people. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

EU drug regulator says repeated booster shots not a sustainable long-term plan

WASHINGTON (TND) — An agency of the European Union tasked with regulating drugs warned this week that repeated booster shots are not a sustainable long-term plan. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) held a news conference Tuesday where the group’s head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said a second booster, or fourth shot, “could be considered as part of a contingency plan” but “repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not represent a sustainable long-term strategy.”
WORLD
deseret.com

EU warns against too many COVID-19 booster shots too soon

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots might not be the proper way forward for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the European Medicines Agency. What happened: European Union regulators said too many COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could affect our immune system, exposing us to even more sickness, according to Bloomberg. Booster...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

UK in ‘very strong position’ in fight against Covid, health expert says

The UK is in a strong position in the fight against Covid due to successful vaccine rollouts and high degrees of natural immunity, a health expert has said. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and former SAGE advisor, was speaking to Sky News ahead of Boris Johnson announcing he would be lifting plan B measures in England. Mr Johnson said in a statement to the Commons that data suggested the Omicron variant had “peaked nationally”. Sir Jeremy said: “I think, particularly in the UK, we can be cautiously optimistic.“I don’t think Omicron will be the last variant –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Pregnancy Complications#Mrna#Covid 19 Vaccine#The European Union
Seeking Alpha

EU medicines regulator warns on COVID booster shot frequency

Repeat booster dosing may have the unintended consequence of weakening the immune response, according to a top official with the European Medicines Agency ("EMA"). Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, told a news conference yesterday that boosters can be done one or two times, "but it’s not something that we can think should be repeated constantly, Bloomberg reported. "We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

EU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it could issue "within weeks" a decision on whether to approve the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after the U.S. drugmaker submitted an application seeking authorisation. The approval sought is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12...
INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

EU drug regulator says more data needed on impact of Omicron on vaccines

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday more data was needed to understand the impact of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed doubt on the need for a fourth booster dose. Repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not...
INDUSTRY
tennesseestar.com

EU Health Regulators, WHO Advise Against Repeated COVID Booster Shots

The World Health Organization and the European Union regulators are advising against repeated COVID-19 vaccine boosters amid overwhelming data that indicate they are ineffective at stopping the COVID variants. On Tuesday, EU regulators admitted that repeated shots may not be feasible, and the WHO declared that a booster strategy is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday - minister

DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said. The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on...
WORLD
biospace.com

Beyond COVID-19: the Potential of mRNA in Occupational Cancer

While the urgent global need for a COVID-19 vaccine has recently put a spotlight on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, this platform has long been under investigation by the biopharmaceutical industry for use against another urgent need –fast-acting cancers characteristic of occupational hazards like asbestos and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
CANCER
Reuters

Ireland says it will not change COVID-19 travel rules

DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ireland will leave in place a requirement for visitors to have either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test despite announcing the scrapping of most of its other pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said. Visitors will also still be required to submit a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

GSK, Vir ramping up U.S. output of COVID antibody drug

Jan 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) will boost production of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment by adding a second manufacturing plant to help meet soaring demand in the United States. The U.S. government last week signed a deal with the drugmakers to buy 600,000 more...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccines safe during pregnancy: EU watchdog

Studies of pregnant women found the two most widely used COVID vaccines pose no risk to mothers or babies, the EU's drug regulator said on Tuesday. Research involving some 65,000 women showed "growing evidence" that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs did not cause pregnancy complications, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
WORLD
Medscape News

Two Studies Detail the Dangers of COVID-19 in Pregnancy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Two new studies show how COVID-19 threatens the health of pregnant people and their newborn infants. A study conducted in Scotland showed that unvaccinated pregnant people who got COVID were much more likely to have a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine required for immune protection against Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, says study

An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Google appeals $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine

Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Thursday said it filed a final appeal of a $2.7 billion European Union antitrust fine to the EU's Court of Justice, its highest court. The latest appeal to overturn a 2017 fine linked to its shopping-ads service contends the General Court pushed beyond EU legal precedents and revised the reasoning of the underlying EU antitrust decision. "We feel there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice," a Google spokeswoman said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

284K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy