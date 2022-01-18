ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tasty Tuesday: Bacon Fat Buttermilk Biscuits with Black Pepper Gravy

By WCCB Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Mara Norris with The Foodie School joins us to talk about the best ways to cook bacon and store that leftover grease to use as a secret ingredient later. Bacon Fat Buttermilk Biscuits with Black Pepper Gravy. Biscuit Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buttermilk#Food Drink#The Foodie School#Black Pepper Gravy 3 Tbsp#Salt Black
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
northernvirginiamag.com

Casual Friday: Tasty Dumpling

The restaurant I was planning to visit was closed. What to do on a chilly day? Carbs, of course, in the form of dumplings and buns. Though I was close to Eden Center, I was curious about a spot called Tasty Dumpling inside the Falls Plaza strip mall in Falls Church.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southernthing.com

Krystal adds sausage and gravy bites, country fried biscuits and more to menu

Krystal recently announced it is adding three new offerings to its menu that feature every Southerner's favorite topping: gravy. The following article was published in 2021 for subscribers of The Potluck, a membership program for fans of It's a Southern Thing. To learn how to join and get Matt's monthly "Bonus Blessin'" column like this one delivered straight to your inbox, click here.
RESTAURANTS
Acadiana Table

Pork Chops and Andouille in Roux Gravy

If fork-tender pork chops cooked down in a deep, dark Cajun roux weren’t good enough, then add the smoke and spice of andouille sausage. Spread it over a mound of Louisiana rice, and now you’re talking the ultimate comfort food. Here in South Louisiana, the winter months are...
LOUISIANA STATE
Turnto10.com

Sunday Brunch: Buttermilk blueberry pancakes

1 1/4 cups buttermilk (1 1/4 cups of whole milk 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice) In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate chips and cream until melted. Stir until smooth. Set aside. Make the pancakes:. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt,...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Tasty Cheese Replacements

Spiceology—the fastest-growing spice company in America (as well as the most design-forward one)—has launched a new product that chefs and culinary enthusiasts may use as a tasty and healthy cheese replacement. The Nutritional Yeast Flakes present inactive yeast that has "a strong, nutty, and cheesy aroma." The product is fully vegan and replaces the previous powered nutritional yeast product that Spiceology offered to consumers. The flakes introduce a new texture and are fortified—meaning that they are nutritionally packed. The tasty cheese alternative offers B vitamins that support the metabolic process and improve the health of skin, hair, and nails. In addition to this, Spiceology's update boasts a good source of protein and strengthens the immune system.
FOOD & DRINKS
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Pan-seared Salmon, Black Lentils In A Smoky Bacon Broth And Spiced Apple Relish

This recipe was inspired by a craving and developed thanks to a creative assist from my pantry, which provided the supporting players. Last week I experienced a powerful craving for pan-seared salmon; I don’t know how I got there but it may have something to do with all the rich holiday food I enjoyed. Or maybe my body, in its infinite wisdom, said it’s time for some good old omega 3 fats? Whatever the reason, there it was — the inner voice that said go procure some beautiful, sustainably raised salmon, cook it simply and pair it with a few bold and brightly flavored ingredients. This treatment makes judicious use of two very flavorful vinegars to balance out the richness of the fish, the smoky bacon and the earthiness of the lentils. I always have these two vinegars on hand: an unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar and an aged sherry vinegar, preferably 25 years old. And feel free to scale up or double the lentils recipe — the leftovers can be pureed into a wonderful soup.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Seattle Biscuit Company

Take a space that feels a little bit like a boxcar diner furnished by a tiny house designer, add some all-day breakfast, and you get Seattle Biscuit Company. Food-wise, everything here obviously revolves around biscuits, which is great news because the biscuits are really, really good. You’ll find a lineup of sandwiches like the Gus (our favorite - fried chicken, pickles, sweet onion mustard, an egg, and thyme-y sausage gravy) and the Lunch Pail (peanut butter, apple slices, and berry jam), but also classic dishes like biscuits and gravy. If you’re really starving (or have a bunch of friends with you), you can always get the Bishop Jim Earl Swilley, which is a plate of biscuits, four eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, pickles, gravy, pulled pork, sausage, and grits, all served with a 40 oz. bottle of Bud.
SEATTLE, WA
thefreshloaf.com

Buttermilk-Spelt with large preferments

David Snyder has previously posted a magnificent recipe for a Buttermilk-Spelt sourdough bread (originally by Cecilia Agni Hadiyanto). This is a tweak of David's recipe to accommodate a large preferment, mostly because I've lately been wanting shorter bulk and proof times on my breads. Since my sourdough starter hadn't been fed for a week in the fridge when I did this one, I also added in a yeast water preferment as an insurance that the bread would rise.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Small-Batch Buttermilk Biscuits

Drizzle buttermilk over flour-butter mixture (to evenly distribute) while stirring with a fork. Stop stirring when dough begins to form but mixture is still crumbly. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Gather dough with your hands, pressing firmly to bind, and flatten into a 5-by-7-inch rectangle, about 3/4 inch thick. Fold dough in half, turn 90 degrees, and fold again.
RECIPES
Parade

9 King Cake Creations You Have to See to Believe and Make In Time for Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras festivities seem to roll in just when we need a winter pick-me-up. So for goodness sake, let yourself eat (king) cake, especially when they’re popping up in all kinds of forms. From king cake breakfast and king cake donuts, to ice cream and burgers, check out these treats in time for Mardi Gras celebrations, which officially begin next week.
FOOD & DRINKS
Henry County Daily Herald

A twist on traditional burgers: Alaskan Salmon Burgers with Peppered Bacon

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor. For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety...
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

This easy buttermilk waffle recipe is fast, flexible and fun

There's a lot to be said for no-fuss, back-pocket recipes you can whip up any time. They can be especially helpful come morning when we're still rubbing the sleep out of our eyes. These Buttermilk Waffles are exactly that kind of dish. The recipe is one I've been making for...
RECIPES
Kilgore News Herald

Tasty Tuesday: Lilah's King Cakes

SHREVEPORT, La. - Join Rick Rowe for this week's Tasty Tuesday as he tries out some of the best king cakes in the ArkLaTex!. It’s not Mardi Gras until you have had a king cake from Lilah’s King Cakes. Visit Lilah's at 1718 Centenary Boulevard or give them...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy