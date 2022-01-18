Tasty Tuesday: Bacon Fat Buttermilk Biscuits with Black Pepper Gravy

This recipe was inspired by a craving and developed thanks to a creative assist from my pantry, which provided the supporting players. Last week I experienced a powerful craving for pan-seared salmon; I don’t know how I got there but it may have something to do with all the rich holiday food I enjoyed. Or maybe my body, in its infinite wisdom, said it’s time for some good old omega 3 fats? Whatever the reason, there it was — the inner voice that said go procure some beautiful, sustainably raised salmon, cook it simply and pair it with a few bold and brightly flavored ingredients. This treatment makes judicious use of two very flavorful vinegars to balance out the richness of the fish, the smoky bacon and the earthiness of the lentils. I always have these two vinegars on hand: an unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar and an aged sherry vinegar, preferably 25 years old. And feel free to scale up or double the lentils recipe — the leftovers can be pureed into a wonderful soup.

