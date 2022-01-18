AMD (AMD) PT Raised to $150 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has risen Tuesday morning, with the stock rising 2.10% in pre-market trading to 134.77. AMD's short-term technical score of 69 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 69% of stocks on the market. In the Semiconductors industry, which ranks 33 out of 146 industries, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ranks higher than 57% of stocks. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has fallen 4.73% over the past month, closing at $135.60 on December 14. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $132.00 and as high as $156.73. AMD has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $136.50.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO