GK8, an Israel-based self-managed crypto custody solution with MPC DeFi and staking support, has revealed a host of new features coming to its platform with new update. Any clients managing digital assets with GK8’s solution can now integrate their operations with any existing or future layer-1 blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), with no additional research and development needed. With another new feature added in the update, they can also access any smart contracts and integrate any tokens based on ERC20 standard on any EVM-compatible chain without the need for developing contract – or token-specific patches. GK8 also announces the expansion of its supported blockchain stack, adding integrations with Cardano and Tezos.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO