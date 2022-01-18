10 Gin Cocktails For Year-Round Sipping

The granddaddy of rum cocktails, daiquiris get a bad rap. That's probably because the word conjures up images of neon-colored slushies that give you a sugar rush followed by a splitting headache. (We won't name names, but the ingredient list for a leading daiquiri mix is water, high fructose corn syrup, wine, natural flavors, maltodextrin, glycerin, citric acid, sodium polyphosphates, fruit juice concentrate, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate (preservatives), gum arabic, medium chain triglycerides, sucralose, red 40, blue 1. Eew.)
Comments / 0