How To Treat Mild Covid Or Flu At Home

The debate is heating up over which prefix we should attach to -demic to describe Covid. And how officials answer that question could profoundly shape government policies, as well as the course of the virus itself. How the debate began: Earlier this week, Spain’s prime minister became the first European...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A nasty flu season and the rise of seasonal colds have combined with the new omicron variant of COVID-19 to create an infernal mix of viral infections this winter. If your throat starts itching or you feel fatigued, how are you supposed to know if it's COVID-19, flu or a cold?
Cold and flu season is here as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. They all share similar symptoms, so how do you distinguish which is which? Joining us with more is Chief of GBMC's Division of Infectious Disease, Dr. Theodore Bailey.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Europe saw more than 7 million newly-reported cases in the...
If you’re COVID-19 positive and experiencing serious symptoms like breathing troubles or a persistent pain in the chest, seek medical care immediately. But for many who are infected with coronavirus, the symptoms are mild and can be treated at home. Today’s Health News has more on what doctors say...
UnityPoint Health emergency department and urgent care locations are seeing a marked increase in the number of asymptomatic patients seeking COVID-19 tests on a walk-in basis. UnityPoint Health does not offer COVID-19 testing on a walk-in basis. Instead, UnityPoint Health provides testing, if clinically appropriate, when caring for patients who visit our facilities to seek treatment for upper respiratory symptoms.
The flu comes around every year, but this season local doctors are seeing a record low number of cases. “Having a normal flu season on top of our current surge would really be quite be devastating for our healthcare system especially as were already quite overloaded,” said Infectious Disease Physician, Angela Branch, according to 13 Wham News.
In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Unvaccinated mother almost died from Covid before an elderly man offered to give her his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival. The woman lost her voice and had to relearn to walk in daily physical therapy sessions after fighting for her life in hospital. She is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine after being discharged from the hospital and getting both doses of the vaccine.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez proposed treating COVID-19 as an "endemic disease" rather than a pandemic this week, saying that the country is considering a move to start tracking the virus like the flu instead of counting every case. "I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution,...
Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.Cath...
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
It doesn't seem to take long for symptoms of COVID's latest variant, Omicron, to start showing up. While it's taken around four or five days...
