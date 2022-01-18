Stifel Upgrades Illumina (ILMN) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: WNNR.U), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WNNR.U” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable public warrant, with each whole public warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole public warrants being exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “WNNR” and “WNNR WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

