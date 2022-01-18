Colliers Securities Upgrades Pixelworks (PXLW) to Buy

UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $480.00 (from $500.00). The analyst comments "We upgrade shares of GNRC from Neutral to Buy. In our view, the current 19x 2022E EV/EBITDA multiple presents a buying opportunity with GNRC well-positioned to take share in the behind-the-meter (BTM) battery storage market. We previously moved to the sidelines on GNRC while awaiting clarity on potential net energy metering reforms in California, as well as concerns over slowing home standby power demand after 2022. With shares having sold off 38% from their all-time high reached on 1 November 2021, we now see a better entry point and continue to view GNRC as a long-term winner in the residential home energy resiliency market."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO