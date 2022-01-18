ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colliers Securities Upgrades Pixelworks (PXLW) to Buy

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg upgraded Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW)...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades Coty Inc. (COTY) to Buy; Warming Up to CEO

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Neutral

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $10.00 (from $8.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) Opens at $10

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Shares Recover Some Losses in Pre Market After Sharing Preliminary FQ2 Results, Stifel Upgrades to Buy as 'Stock Has Over Corrected'

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Defends Sony Corp. (SNE), Sees Buying Opportunity in Post MSFT-ATVI Selloff

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Strong Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades CryoPort (CYRX) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC) to Buy

UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $480.00 (from $500.00). The analyst comments "We upgrade shares of GNRC from Neutral to Buy. In our view, the current 19x 2022E EV/EBITDA multiple presents a buying opportunity with GNRC well-positioned to take share in the behind-the-meter (BTM) battery storage market. We previously moved to the sidelines on GNRC while awaiting clarity on potential net energy metering reforms in California, as well as concerns over slowing home standby power demand after 2022. With shares having sold off 38% from their all-time high reached on 1 November 2021, we now see a better entry point and continue to view GNRC as a long-term winner in the residential home energy resiliency market."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Societe Generale Upgrades Mytheresa (MYTE) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades Illumina (ILMN) to Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Buy

ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

CL King Upgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Strong Buy

CL King analyst Scott Stember upgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) from Neutral to Strong Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Winnebago Industries click here. For more ratings news on Winnebago Industries click here. Shares of Winnebago Industries closed at $76.45 yesterday.
MARKETS

