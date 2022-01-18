Tonga Volcanic Eruption Relief Effort

In the wake of an underwater volcanic eruption that led to a crisis in the Kingdom of Tonga, the oceanically inclined arts enterprise TBA21-Academy has issued a plea for help. “Scientists estimated the eruption exerted a force equivalent to 1,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs that was heard more than 750km away in Fiji to be the largest worldwide over the last 30 years,” reads a “Call to Action” at TBA21-Academy’s website. “A thick layer of ash remains across Tonga, poisoning drinking water supplies and killing crops, whilst the world’s highest concentration of toxic sulfur dioxide gas currently measured over the Pacific Ocean...

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO