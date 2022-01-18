ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Sisto Talks FBI's ‘Connection’ With Upcoming Law And Order, But Why That Crossover Would Be Hard

By Megan Behnke
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the Law & Order revival, one star is commenting once again on the possibility of the series crossing over with another Dick Wolf drama. Jeremy Sisto, who currently portrays Assistant Special in Charge Jubal Valentine in CBS’ FBI and formerly portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo...

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Murphy Reveals the Biggest Mistake He’s Made

It’s true. “Law & Order: SVU” continues to hold the title as the longest-running primetime live-action series in the history of US television. And this is for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons, though, has to do with the beloved cast. The Dick Wolf Productions-headed universe tries to make their characters as authentic and human as possible. So, like humans, the characters tend to make some mistakes. Sometimes these mistakes are forgivable, while other times, they continue to haunt characters through the show’s many seasons.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto on Jubal’s Loss, Grief & ‘Weak Moment’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 4, Episode 11 “Grief.”]. It’s a very rough day on and off the job for Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) in the latest FBI episode. First, he stops by the hospital only to find...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why FBI Killing Off [Spoiler] In That Way Was 'Really Dangerous' For Jubal, According To Jeremy Sisto

Spoilers ahead for the January 11 episode of FBI, called “Grief.”. FBI took a tragic turn in “Grief” with the resolution of the plot set in motion back in the midseason finale when Rina was shot. After she suffered some complications in the hospital, her parents made the decision to take her off life support… all without anybody telling Jubal that the woman he loved was going to die sooner than he thought, and he only found out when a hospital administrator had to break the news. Throw in the high-stakes case that required as much of Jubal’s focus as he could spare, and this was a rough episode for him. According to actor Jeremy Sisto, Jubal finding out about Rina’s death was dangerous for him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Is Heida Reed Leaving 'FBI: International' for Good?

We're deep into Season 1 of FBI: International and Heida Reed's character, Special Agent Jamie Kellett, has lived a thousand lives. Not only is work really putting her emotional state to the test, but she's also getting triggered by a specific incident that takes her all the way back to the death of her sister. And to top it all off, her relationship is in jeopardy. Everything happening feels like a lead-up to Jamie Kellett's exit. So, is Heida Reed leaving FBI: International?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Alum Open to Reprising His Role for Crossover Appearance

Vincent D'Onofrio, who fans may know as a frequent face on Daredevil and Hawkeye, says he's open to reprising his role on the upcoming Law & Order revival on NBC. D'Onofrio starred as Detective Robert Goren on the series spinoff Criminal Intent for a decade before ultimately leaving the show in 2011.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

FBI's Jeremy Sisto Talks Jubal's 'Destructive Force' And 'Grief' With Rina's Fate In New Episode

The last several episodes of FBI have been rough for Jubal after his future with Rina went from looking bright to tragedy with her shooting at the direction of Vargas. Rina’s fate has been uncertain ever since she suffered some complications from being shot by Jubal’s side in the midseason finale back in December, and the January 11 episode will deliver some updates on her situation and Jubal’s place in her life. Star Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s ahead for Jubal in FBI, and he’s in for a complicated ride.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinema Blend

Will FBI Replace Kathleen Munroe's Rina After Being Killed Off? Jeremy Sisto Weighs In

FBI returned in 2022 to deliver a tragedy that shook up all the characters as they tried to crack a high-stakes new case, but none more than Jeremy Sisto’s Jubal Valentine. Just as Jubal and Kathleen Munroe’s Rina Trenholm were getting more serious about their relationship, she was shot and mortally wounded. Rina was ultimately killed off, leaving fans without Munroe, Jubal without the woman he came to love, and the team without an ADIC on hand. So, will the show replace Rina moving forward? Sisto has shared his thoughts.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why Was the Original Series Canceled?

We’re seeing all sorts of hoopla promoting the reboot of Law & Order, the OG of crime procedurals. And it all begs this question. Why was the show canceled in the first place?. It churned along for two decades, tying Gunsmoke for longest-running scripted series on prime-time TV. The...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Jack McCoy Is Ready To Play The Hero Again In First Look At Season 21

Law & Order is just over a month away from returning with its first new episode in more than a decade with the revival for Season 21. The show is bringing back some familiar faces while also adding plenty of new ones, and will fill out a full night of Law & Order action for NBC on Thursdays. The return was announced back in the early fall, and the premiere date was set in November, but fans had to wait until the new year to get a look at Jack McCoy back in action.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order's Sam Waterston Was 'Bowled Over' By Returning To Production For Season 21

It’s not every day that a long-running show that seemed like it was over comes back after over 10 years away from the small screen, yet that’s exactly what’s happening with on NBC with the spinoff-spawning crime drama Law & Order. Long-time cast member Sam Waterston, who portrayed Jack McCoy from 1994-2010, is coming back to reprise the character for the revival in Season 21, and fans should be glad to hear he is more than excited about reviving the procedural.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

9-1-1: FOX Boss Addresses Second Spinoff Hopes

9-1-1 is one of few success stories on the broadcast networks. Since premiering in 2018, the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear-created drama has been a bonafide hit. The series has already birthed a spinoff in 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is pulling comparable ratings to the parent series. Naturally,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of FBI on tonight? (January 18)

Tuesday nights have become all about the FBI shows on CBS. Will there be a new episode of FBI Season 4 on tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 18?. We have some bad news for those looking for new episodes of all three FBI shows tonight. None of them are airing new episodes, and that includes the parent show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Jack McCoy Is Back In First Teaser For Crime And Punishment Series’ Revival

The first teaser for NBC’s revived of Law & Order – “The one that started it all,” as its caption reminds us – is out, with Sam Waterston’s District Attorney Jack McCoy prominently featured. Along with Waterston, the teaser also offers views of new cast members Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” Waterston says in the video. The revived returns on Feb. 24 on NBC and is billed as Season 21. The new installment of Law & Order, from Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

