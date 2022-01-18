ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) and Sky Harbour Announce Up to $70M Forward-Purchase Agreement in Connection With Proposed Merger

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), which aims to address the shortage of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allwyn Entertainment to Go Public Via Merger with Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) in a $9.3B Deal

Allwyn Entertainment, the new group-wide brand for SAZKA Entertainment AG, a leading multinational lottery operator, today announced another significant step ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
LOTTERY
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ysacu#Stock#Private Aviation#Sky Harbour Llc#Streetinsider Com
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMAU) (NASDAQ: HCMA) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 25,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Longview News-Journal

Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises, announces the acquisition of Third Light, a UK-based DAM software provider. Through this merger, PhotoShelter acquires a talented UK-based team, Third Light's robust, collaborative DAM application, Chorus, and adds more than 300 global customers, expanding capabilities and international market share.

Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises, announces the acquisition of Third Light, a UK-based DAM software provider. Through this merger, PhotoShelter acquires a talented UK-based team, Third Light's robust, collaborative DAM application, Chorus, and adds more than 300 global customers, expanding capabilities and international market share.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRNU) Expects Shareholders to Approve Merger with Tritium

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU) ("DCRN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, based on proxies submitted to date, which may be changed at or before the special meeting of stockholders of DCRN to be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

StarTek (SRT) Creates Special Committee in Response to Preliminary Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal by CSP Management Limited

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The board of directors of Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) has formed a special committee of independent directors that is authorized, among other things, to evaluate the non-binding proposal, dated December 20, 2021, by CSP Management Limited to acquire all the shares of Startek that it does not already own for $5.40 in cash per share. CSP is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 55.3% of the outstanding shares of Startek.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements. This six-month voluntary extension of their...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corporation (ENVI) Files Definitive Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger with GreenLight Biosciences, Sets Special Meeting for February 1st

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVI), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that ENVI's definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) and Needham Bank Enter Into Asset Purchase Agreement For The Transfer of Eastern’s Cannabis Banking Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, and Needham Bank (“Needham”) today jointly announced they have entered into an asset purchase agreement for the transfer to Needham of Eastern’s cannabis-related and money service business deposit relationships which were acquired during its merger with Century Bank and Trust Company.
NEEDHAM, MA
StreetInsider.com

51job, Inc. (JOBS) Announces Receipt of Proposal to Amend Merger Consideration for Going-Private Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") and the special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") have received a proposal letter dated January 12, 2022 (the "Proposal Letter") from Garnet Faith Limited ("Merger Sub") in connection with the proposed merger under the agreement and plan of merger between the Company and Merger Sub dated as of June 21, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). In the Proposal Letter, the Merger Sub proposed to reduce the merger consideration from US$79.05 in cash per common share to US$57.25 in cash per common share and reduce the combined ownership of DCP Capital Partners II, L.P. and Ocean Link Partners Limited in the Company upon consummation of the proposed merger to 9.99% (collectively, the "Proposed Revised Transaction"). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NuScale Files S-4 for Proposer Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)

NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (“SMR”) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wilks Brothers, LLC Announces Amendments to Merger Agreement and Extension of Offer to Acquire Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks") today announced that WB Acquisitions Inc., a subsidiary of Wilks ("Merger Sub"), Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) ("Dawson") and Wilks, have agreed to a series of amendments to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 25, 2021 as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated December 14, 2021 and Amendment No. 2 dated January 4, 2022, by and among Dawson, Wilks and Merger Sub (as so amended, the "Merger Agreement") that are intended to facilitate completion of the Offer and the back end merger.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENE) Shareholders Approve Exntension of Deadline to Complete Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE, BENEU, BENEW, and BENER) ("Benessere" or the "Company") today announced that its stockholders have approved an extension of the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from January 7, 2022 to July 7, 2022 (the "Extension") at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 7, 2022. The Extension provides Benessere with additional time to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with eCombustible Energy LLC ("eCombustible Energy"), a leading innovator and provider of customizable hydrogen-based fuel for thermal industrial applications.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAACU) Confidentially Submits Form S-4 Related to Proposed Business Combination

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NAAC), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy