Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) and Sky Harbour Announce Up to $70M Forward-Purchase Agreement in Connection With Proposed Merger

51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") and the special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") have received a proposal letter dated January 12, 2022 (the "Proposal Letter") from Garnet Faith Limited ("Merger Sub") in connection with the proposed merger under the agreement and plan of merger between the Company and Merger Sub dated as of June 21, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). In the Proposal Letter, the Merger Sub proposed to reduce the merger consideration from US$79.05 in cash per common share to US$57.25 in cash per common share and reduce the combined ownership of DCP Capital Partners II, L.P. and Ocean Link Partners Limited in the Company upon consummation of the proposed merger to 9.99% (collectively, the "Proposed Revised Transaction"). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO