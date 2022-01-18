Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged to be married.

The 39-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski.

Sweetin shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Wasilewski. The picture shows the couple smiling as Sweetin shows off her engagement ring.

"'In all the world there is No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine' ~Maya Angelou," Sweetin captioned the post.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us," she said. "Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I'm really gonna like turning 40 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome."

Sweetin will celebrate her 40th birthday Wednesday.

The actress' Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure was among those to congratulate her in the comments.

"Congratulations sis," Bure wrote. "Love you."

Sweetin and Wasilewski made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018.

"Find someone who you can share this kind of love with... Someone who doesn't just show you they love you one day a year," Sweetin said at the time. "Who isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you. Who doesn't judge you for past mistakes but who wants to build a better future together."

Wasilewski shared photos from a "date night" with Sweetin at the LA Opera in November.

Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and reprised the role for the Netflix reboot Fuller House. Her co-star Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner, died last week at age 65.