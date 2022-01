Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has left the gaming industry wondering what's next for multi-platform games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more. Sony has chimed in with a statement, expecting Microsoft to honor previous deals for Activision's existing games. While Call of Duty: Warzone will almost certainly remain available on the PlayStation 5, what does this deal mean for future Call of Duty titles? Activision has also confirmed that existing games won't be removed from other non-Xbox platforms, so don't worry, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy isn't leaving the Nintendo eShop anytime soon. And finally, we've got more on Ubisoft's upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO