Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvest after 21 days due to sewage spill, DNREC says

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Oysters, clams and mussels can be harvested in the Rehoboth Bay again after a sewage spill prompted a 21-day emergency closure of commercial and recreational harvest last month, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The state agency first announced the closure on Dec. 28, reporting that untreated wastewater was discharged into the bay when a plumbing contractor cut a sewer line in Mariner’s Cove mobile home park in the Long Neck area.

DNREC closed the shellfish harvest due to the potential public health risk from shellfish that may have been affected by the spill.

FIRST STORY: Sewage spill suspends shellfish harvesting in Rehoboth Bay for 21 days

Following U.S. Food and Drug Administration Guidelines under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program, DNREC determined that 21 days allowed for an abundance of caution for public protection against pathogens of concern, including viruses, that might be associated with wastewater exposure.

The state’s shellfish industry, including commercial oyster growers and wild clam harvesters, cooperated with DNREC to "ensure that all product harvested in Delaware waters is of the highest quality, and in putting the safety of consumers first when making decisions to close and open areas to shellfish harvest," according to the news release.

READ MORE: DNREC issues Donovan Smith mobile home park another wastewater violation

“The Delaware Aquaculture Association — representing commercial growers — and Delaware Sea Grant appreciate the continued partnership with DNREC to protect and guarantee safe production of our outstanding Delaware-grown oysters and wild clams,” said Ed Hale, marine advisory specialist for Delaware Sea Grant.

Reporter Kristian Jaime contributed to this report.

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@doverpost.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvest after 21 days due to sewage spill, DNREC says

Delaware Online | The News Journal

