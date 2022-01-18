ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Giggs' domestic violence trial set to be after WCup playoffs

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Suspended Wales coach Ryan Giggs’ trial on charges of domestic violence will not take place before the team plays in the World Cup playoffs in March.

A backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court means no courtroom is available to take the case until Aug. 8, a judge said Tuesday. The trial involving Giggs had been fixed to start next week.

Wales plays Austria in Cardiff in the World Cup playoffs on March 24. If the Welsh win, they will play either Scotland or Ukraine again in Cardiff for the right to go to the tournament in Qatar.

Giggs is on leave as coach of Wales, for whom he made 64 appearances as a player. Giggs’ assistant, Robert Page, is currently in charge of the team.

The 47-year-old Giggs, who played a record 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014, did not attend the hearing on Tuesday.

“I have of course explained the situation to him and he is extremely disappointed at the development,” said Chris Daw, the lawyer representing Giggs. “He is grateful efforts have been made to fix the earliest possible new date.”

Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. He is also accused of assaulting her and her sister.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Wcup#Manchester Crown Court#Welsh#Ap
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy