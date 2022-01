It can be tricky to decide which table to sit at in the lunchroom on that first day of school. “Where do I fit, and who will make fun of me the least?” Similarly, getting into the local mountain biking scene can take time, and newer riders are aswim with questions that they may not feel comfortable asking. This article is a response to a question from one such new-shredder and we hope it can make some sense of things for other riders as y’all progress through this sweet sport.

