ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wine Industry Needs to Ramp Up Recruitment in Competitive Job Market

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHR experts discuss key techniques to recruiting and maintaining a strong wine business team. Building a strong workforce is essential for many industries, including wine, especially with employees re-evaluating their lives and career priorities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of living, health care, childcare, and flexible hours are...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Wine, The Wallflower: Industry Honchos Plan Joint Marketing Push

Recognizing wine’s declining popularity among younger demos. Can marketing make wine cool again? Or at least as catchy as milk or eggs?. Recognizing wine’s declining popularity among younger demos -- and that the industry’s media spend lags far behind beer and spirits -- a group of four industry experts are raising money to get a federal go-ahead for a joint marketing push comparable to what other agricultural-based industries have done, such as milk (“Got Milk?”) and eggs (“The Incredible Edible Egg”).
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vinovest Introduces New Wine Fund Offering Designed for RIAs, Family Offices and Institutional Investors

Investing professionals seeking an alternative asset with low volatility, uncorrelated to inflation can achieve enhanced diversification with fine wine. LOS ANGELES, CA — January 20th, 2022 — Vinovest, a digital platform democratizing access to the previously exclusive world of fine wine investing, introduces a new partnership opportunity for registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices and institutional investors to gain exposure to fine wine investments via actively-managed wine funds. Through Vinovest’s globally-diversified flagship fund or bespoke funds designed specifically around dedicated a time horizon and ESG/SRI preferences, investing professionals can diversify their portfolios with fine wine, an alternative asset class that has experienced 13.6% annualized returns over the past 15 years. The new offering is led by Vinovest Capital, LLC, the investing professional-focused arm of the fine wine investing platform.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ceoworld.biz

How to Build a Competitive Benefits Package in a Saturated Job Market

The competition for talented employees rages on. Low salaries, long commutes, and inflexible offices are quickly finding their days numbered. Supply employees with benefits that are unique to them to help your company compete in a job market that’s rife with competition. “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Secrets Behind Small Businesses Success in 2022

When Covid-19 first hit the U.S., the effects were fast and furious, affecting all sectors of the economy in 2020. Those who were self-employed and working dropped by 20 percent between April 2020 and April 2019. But the pandemic also spurred entrepreneurism. The country saw more than 900,000 retail business formation applications in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It also saw nearly 111,000 applications for wholesale businesses and more than 77,000 manufacturing applications. The good news for these businesses: Americans want to actively support small business, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It cites a December 2021 Quickbooks...
SMALL BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vintage Wine Estates Expands Production Capabilities and Capacity with Acquisition of Meier’s Beverage Group

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), a top 15 U.S. wine company and one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of Meier’s Wine Cellars, Inc., DBA Meier’s Beverage Group, (“Meier’s”) located in Silverton, Ohio which is north of Cincinnati. The purchase was valued at approximately eight times Meier’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA.
ECONOMY
WTHI

Job market looks promising for those needing employment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What was once one of the largest employers in Terre Haute is set to cut 100 employees this year. We told you before this is at Sony in Terre Haute. Sony DADC will leave many people back on the job search. It comes after the company is laying off 100 employees. But one economist says they won't have any problem finding their next place of employment. Economists say the job market looks good for manufacturing. Dr. Robert Guell with ISU says Sony DADC mainly focused on the hard disc which is now a thing of the past, especially with streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#Wine Spirits#Wine Tasting#Ibisworld#Chateau Hr Llc#Linkedin#Indeed Com#Bevforce
Bucks County Courier Times

A 'job seeker's market': Bucks employers increase wages, add sign-on bonuses, to recruit workers

Wage increases, sign-on bonuses and flexible schedules — Bucks County businesses are going the extra mile to attract qualified candidates in an increasingly competitive hiring market. Jennifer Schultz, founder of Recruitment Queen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, said it’s currently a “job seeker’s market,” as employers push out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
wineindustryadvisor.com

Champagne Sales Recover in 2021, with Cautious Optimism for 2022

– The Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne today announced that total shipments of Champagne in 2021 rose to 322 million bottles in 2021, an increase of 32 percent over 2020. The market in France was up by 25 percent at nearly 142 million bottles, a return to 2019 levels. Exports continued to rise as well to a new record of 180 million bottles globally.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Chad Stone VP, Business Transformation & New Frontiers

Stone will focus on emerging areas of growth for the TBA distributor.  Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, has announced the appointment of Chad Stone as Vice President, Business Transformation & New Frontiers, effective January 1, 2022. In this...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Staying Ahead of the Supply Struggle Curve

Historic trucker shortages, port logjams and labor strikes are just some of the elements bringing the wine industry to its knees this year. Supplies are down, and prices are up, across the board. —Kathleen Willcox. Turning the page on 2020, the wine industry was optimistic about the year ahead. But...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Customers boycott Starbucks after coffee chain reverses vaccine mandate for workers

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...
HEALTH
wineindustryadvisor.com

We’ve Got Some Good News and Some Bad News—SVB 2022 State of the Wine Industry

The good news for the wine business? Premium wine sales increased 21 percent in 2021, and another strong year will follow in 2022. The bad news? Wineries may well need those two banner years to offset the aging of the industry’s Baby Boomer base, the continued decline in on-premise sales, and the beginning of climate change-related water shortages and restrictions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy