Wine Industry Needs to Ramp Up Recruitment in Competitive Job Market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What was once one of the largest employers in Terre Haute is set to cut 100 employees this year. We told you before this is at Sony in Terre Haute. Sony DADC will leave many people back on the job search. It comes after the company is laying off 100 employees. But one economist says they won't have any problem finding their next place of employment. Economists say the job market looks good for manufacturing. Dr. Robert Guell with ISU says Sony DADC mainly focused on the hard disc which is now a thing of the past, especially with streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO