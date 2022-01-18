ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dry January More 'Damp' This Year

By Unit 202 Productions, Eric Sorensen, Mike Hockett
foodmanufacturing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dry January” has gained traction in recent years as more adults look to begin the year by cutting back on alcohol consumption. But a new study finds that, increasingly, more participants in the...

www.foodmanufacturing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A 12-pack of the best nonalcoholic beer for Dry January

In years past, these folks would have been hard-pressed to find a satisfying nonalcoholic alternative; the options consisted largely of pale lagers. Boiling was the primary means of removing the alcohol, and the high heat did such damage to the flavor profile that most of them were completely unpalatable. Technology...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
scoopcharlotte.com

Why Go Dry? The Health Benefits of Dry January

It’s no secret that alcohol isn’t exactly healthy for us, but did you know a recent study from The Lancet in 2018 debunked the age-old promise that a glass of wine a day is good for you?. According to the study, no amount of drinking improves your health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damp#Millennials#Alcohol#Dry January#U S#Food Drink#Morning Consult
fox9.com

Dry January tips and tricks from the Sober Sallys

Dry January is becoming a huge yearly trend, but giving up alcohol for the month can be a real challenge. The co-founders behind "Sober Sallys", Chelsey Noack & Mary Jackson, joined Good Day with tips to making your dry January a success.
FOOD & DRINKS
saltlakemagazine.com

Spend Dry January Sipping in Style

Ah yes, Dry January is upon us once again. For many, abstaining from alcohol after the holiday season encourages a renewed sense of stability. But for others, the thought of turning down an enticing cocktail in favor of a dry version sounds plain boring. Luckily, the world of mocktails has far surpassed boring Diet Cokes and iced tea. Eateries and cocktail bars all over the city offer non-alcoholic concoctions that continue the ritual of pairing good food with enjoyable beverages. Take Ogden’s WB’s Eatery for example, where owners Amy and Viviane Wanderley-Britt find great joy in offering memorable experiences for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.
OGDEN, UT
southernminn.com

University of Minnesota expert explains Dry January

With New Year’s behind us, individuals may participate in New Year resolutions. One that is common is Dry January or Sober January, when people abstain from the consumption of alcohol of the month. University of Minnesota Medical School expert Sheila Specker discusses what Dry January is and what to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGNtv.com

Enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails for ‘Dry January’

If you’re one of the many Chicagoans participating in Dry January this year – The Gage, Acanto, The Dawson and Coda Di Volpe are the spots for you. They’re celebrating with a month of delicious zero-proof cocktails. Here with the details is head bartender of Gage Hospitality Group Alex Schmaling.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Dry January’ trend encourages sobriety through the month

If you’re hoping to be healthier into the new year, going sober for a month, or as the trend calls it, “Dry January,” might be the idea for you. Dry January started in 2013 as a campaign created by Alcohol Change UK to empower people to take a break from drinking for the month.
BEND, OR
Westword

Five Marijuana-Infused Beverage Alternatives for Dry January

January is the month of self-improvement, and that state of mind is no longer confined to New Year's resolutions. Dry January is all the rage now, and you can participate without being sober for a month. Sober January's roots date back to a public-health campaign in 1940s Finland, but the...
DRINKS
WSYX ABC6

Dry January mocktails recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s growing in popularity as more and more people are turning to 'Dry January' which means no alcohol during the month of January. Getaway Brewing Company, co-founder Colin Castore and bartender extraordinaire Steve Simeon share their tips to making the best mocktail recipes for "Dry January” with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
KGUN 9

Dry January: Kick off the new year by cutting out alcohol for a month

Athletic Brewing Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Join many in the Dry January journey by cutting out alcohol from your diet for an entire month. But, just because you aren't drinking alcohol doesn't mean the party has to stop! Co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing Company, John Walker talks about Dry January and the rise of non-alcoholic beer.
DRINKS
abc27.com

Dry January with Athletic Brewing Company

If you’re participating in dry January, or taking a break from alcohol you may miss the ritual and social aspect of drinking. Athletic Brewing Company makes non-alcoholic beers that taste just as good as their counterparts. Amy spoke with the co-founder of Athletic Brewing, Bill Shufelt about their process and how they are able to help people reach their goals for dry January.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

"Dry January" is a growing effort in popularity in which people stop drinking alcohol for the month of January. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss the benefits of this trend including weight loss, improved heart health, better skin, and improved mood. Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian shares his original mocktail recipes that are a great substitute for cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.Jan. 7, 2022.
WEIGHT LOSS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Dry January: Why not drinking is the hottest trend in drinking

Look around at the next cocktail party and count ten guests. According to a Gallup Poll released in August, four of them don’t drink, and an increasing number would like to drink less or give up booze entirely. Welcome to Dry January, when the latest trend in drinking is...
DRINKS
thehouston100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Pomegranate based mocktails for a dry January

Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute and sprinkle arils on top, if desired. Enjoy. In a small pitcher, stir in all ingredients. Divide mixture into two copper mugs and top with crushed ice. Garnish with lime wedges and pomegranate arils. *Vicki partnered with POM Wonderful.
RECIPES
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
moodyonthemarket.com

‘Dry January’? SW Michigan Gets Into The Act

Scroll your social feeds, and you’ll see that taking a break from booze has become a huge trend, especially around the New Year. In the past, non-alcoholic options were pretty limited, but lucky for those of us experimenting with a zero-proof lifestyle, craft beverage makers are really stepping up to the sober-curious trend with interesting options that go way beyond sweet sodas and are anything but boring. And smart retailers are taking note: “After seeing a bigger trend of taking a breather from drinking and also folks asking if we carried any non-alcoholic wines, I decided it was time to jump on the trend,” says Meredith George, owner of the St. Joe Wine Shoppe inside The Market in downtown St. Joseph.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy