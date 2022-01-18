ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The 17 Essential Mallorca Restaurants

By Isabelle Kliger
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous for its endless sandy beaches and hordes of selfie stick-wielding tourists (many sunburned to within an inch of their lives), Mallorca hasn’t had the chance to develop a reputation for its gastronomy. But it turns out that the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands has had the potential to be a...

The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
Eater

Upcoming Para Adds Luxury Touches to Small Plates in Charlotte

Buzzy new Charlotte spot Para opens this Wednesday, January 19, in the South End neighborhood with a hip dining room and a small plate menu leaning heavily on seafood and Asian influences. Chef Alex Verica, formerly of Dot Dot Dot and the Stanley, says that he wanted the menu to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

Korean Hot Dogs Finally Arrive in Little Italy

For Nicole Jin, opening a Korean hot dog stand in Chicago was a matter of civic pride. She’d had the idea in her head for three years, ever since she first tried battered and deep-fried Korean hot dogs on a trip to LA. “Chicago is supposed to be the capital of food and drink,” she says. “How can Chicago not have this?”
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

Nobu Is Opening Its First Boutique Hotel and Restaurant in Greece This Spring

Opa! Nobu has finally made it to Greece. The always-buzzy luxury brand, which is rapidly expanding across the globe, is opening its first hotel and restaurant in the Hellenic Republic. The new outpost, which is scheduled to open this spring, will be located on the breathtaking island of Santorini in the heart of the Aegean Sea. It marks Nobu’s 10th hotel in Europe, with properties in Rome, San Sebastián and Hamburg also in the pipeline. As the straightforward moniker suggests, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will comprise a boutique hotel and a signature Nobu restaurant serving the expected Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Situated on...
LIFESTYLE
worth.com

Island Insight: The State of Luxury Real Estate in Ibiza and Mallorca

Sea views from the pool area of an exceptional modern Mediterranean home in Port Andratx, Mallorca. Photos courtesy of Christie's International Real Estate. The Spanish islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, Forbes recently declared, should be “top of your post-pandemic bucket list.” The resort destinations are renowned for sun, powder-sand beaches, and attracting a host of celebrity visitors. And while both islands—but Ibiza in particular—have reputations for being home to a wild party scene, they have much more to offer. Not least striking mountain scenery on Mallorca; beautiful natural surroundings, and a slower pace of life in provincial Ibiza; and excellent real estate opportunities on both.
REAL ESTATE
travelexperta.com

Travel Guide for Mallorca Spain

Mallorca or Majorca is one of Europe’s beautiful islands. It’s home to a jaw-dropping landscape, crystal clear water and some of the world’s best cliff jumping. It’s the largest of all Balearic islands and a part of spain. It’s so popular as a tourist destination.
WORLD
Eater

Star Chef Charles Phan of Slanted Door Will Open a Sandwich Shop in the Mission

The Slanted Door may have been dark for nearly two years, but rest assured, Charles Phan never left his hometown of San Francisco. Apparently, the star chef has been rattling around his 10,000-square-foot commissary kitchen in the Mission, where he’s been mastering bread. Not pandemic sourdough like the rest of us amateurs, but rather crisp, light, perfect banh mi rolls, like the kind he fell in love with in Vietnam. And now, in a truly delightful plot twist, before reopening his acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant in the Ferry Building, first he’s throwing open a sandwich shop in the Mission instead. No seating. No chips. Just sandwiches. Okay, and obviously iced coffee. But perhaps these are the banh mi that have been missing from the sandwich scene in San Francisco — and you know this town loves a big sandwich.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

A Guide to the Hinterland Food Cart Pod, Opening This Week

Last spring, Ryan Schenk and Rowan Dunlap announced the impending arrival of an exciting new Portland food cart pod: Hinterland, opening between Hawthorne and Division on SE 50th, would be part-cocktail bar, part-food cart pod, with expansive heated and covered outdoor seating, an indoor bar, mounted TVs, and an A-Team of Portland carts. Back then, they hoped to open in the pod September; September came and went, with no real news.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to eat in 2022

Destination meals are compelling. They’re delicious, too, but there’s good food everywhere. Destination meals are different. They whisk travelers from their cooking routines and familiar takeout spots, drawing them out with flavors that can’t be replicated, service that can’t be matched, and most of all, a story that can’t be told elsewhere. The cities, islands, neighborhoods, and regions that top the list of places we want to eat in 2022 span the globe, from Guadalajara to Markham, Saint-Martin to Orange County — yes, that O.C. — and their cuisines range from nasi lemak to puffy tacos to conche Creole. But every single one offers a captivating narrative, a reason to visit right now. These stories are told by a diverse cast of chefs, home cooks, street hawkers, and restaurateurs, all people who make us excited to travel, cooking the foods that make us excited to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Why Would an LA Restaurant Keep Selling a Dish That Loses Money?

We often presume to understand restaurant economics because we know what a chicken breast costs at the supermarket. “I could make this dish at home for $5,” goes the refrain. Could we? Here, Eater looks at all the costs in a popular restaurant dish to see what goes into it, and how much profit comes out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Tracking the Smoky Rise of Charred, Wood-Fired Food in NYC

Peasant, the charming restaurant with exposed-brick walls on Elizabeth Street, has been perennially packed since Frank DeCarlo opened it in 1999. One of its major draws is the massive, wood-fired oven in the kitchen, which churns out everything from char-speckled, fluffy bread to whole suckling pigs. The oven is also the primary reason that acclaimed chef Marc Forgione jumped at the chance to take over the Nolita space two years ago when DeCarlo retired. “My entire life I’ve always enjoyed cooking with live fire,” Forgione says. “There’s something very primal and very human about lighting a fire and cooking meat, fish, vegetables, or things from the earth over it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
FOOD & DRINKS

