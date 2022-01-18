DB Miguel Mitchell Felt Like a Priority Before Florida Gators Commitment

The Florida Gators have had an eventful few days where recruiting is concerned, hauling in a bevy of talent into Gainesville during the period.

Serving as a breath of fresh air in a much-maligned aspect of the program in recent memory, Florida’s acquisition of high-caliber recruits has them surging as one of the hottest teams on the trail.

While transfer additions have been the announcements to send shockwaves through the fan base, the commitment of 2022 Alabama-based safety prospect Miguel Mitchell was their latest win in reinstating talent in the secondary.

Mitchell, who committed just hours after he left his official visit at the University of Florida, shared his thoughts on his commitment, official visit and a possible change in future plans with AllGators on Monday.

Bursting onto the scene as a target for the Gators immediately upon head coach Billy Napier’s arrival, Mitchell was able to quickly rekindle the connection he and a few of the staff members made during their time at the University of Louisiana.

“I already had a relationship with them at UL cause they offered me there, so it kinda just carried over to Florida,” Mitchell said.

Spending the most time with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond throughout the weekend, Mitchell was able to get an understanding of what they liked about his game.

“They like that I’m versatile. I can move around and play anywhere,” he said.

On Sunday morning, Napier and Co. made Mitchell feel like a priority.

“When I met with the coaches, they basically [told me] that I’m wanted," Mitchell explained. "Just that they needed me.”

Narrowing down his top schools' list to two just a few days before he stepped foot on Florida’s campus, Mitchell had a clear-cut path for what the remainder of his recruitment would look like. He planned to visit Florida, then Tennessee and make a final decision on or just before National Signing Day on Feb. 2.

However, while Mitchell initially planned to weigh his options afterward, he felt compelled to commit to the Gators before his Jan. 28 visit to Knoxville.

“I just felt good about it at the time,” he said.

Now, his plans for a trip to Volunteer country have hit a standstill, saying he’s “not sure yet” when asked if he’ll head to visit Josh Heupel and company in two weeks.

The Oxford (Ala.) prospect expects to play safety for the Gators at the next level but is open to assuming any role that Florida asks of him. “I’ll kinda just get in where I fit in when I get there so if I have to move around that will be no problem at all.”

His main goal will be playing a part in returning the Gators secondary back into one of the best units in college football.

“We trying to bring DBU back to the Gator Nation, that’s all I got to say," Mitchell said.

Mitchell, barring any sudden changes, is expected to enroll at Florida in the summer.

