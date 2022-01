The Seattle Seahawks made one roster transaction Wednesday afternoon, signing former practice squad defensive end Alex Tchangam to a reserve/future contract. The Hawks have now signed 13 of the members of the final 2021 practice squad players to future deals in the month of January, including Tchangam. Undrafted out of the University of Colorado in 2020, he played in 20 games at linebacker across two different seasons with four starts for the Buffaloes. He collected 22 tackles and three and a half sacks in that time. He has yet to play in an NFL game, having only been on the practice squad for Seattle during the regular season after spending a week with the team during training camp.

